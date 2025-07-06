Kazakhstan Plans To Establish Bitcoin And Crypto Reserve

Authored by Vivek Sen via BitcoinMagazine.com,

Kazakhstan’s National Bank has announced plans to establish a state Bitcoin and crypto reserve, marking a significant shift in the country’s approach to Bitcoin amid growing institutional adoption of crypto.

According to statements from National Bank Chair Timur Suleimenov, the bank is developing a comprehensive framework for the formation and management of Bitcoin and crypto reserves through a specialized subsidiary focused on alternative investments.

BREAKING: 🇰🇿 National Bank of Kazakhstan Governor says they are working to establish a #Bitcoin and crypto reserve. pic.twitter.com/BFrzmLUz0T — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 30, 2025

The acceleration of corporate and sovereign crypto adoption has been remarkable. From Strategy’s 597,325 BTC holdings to Ukraine’s recent Bitcoin reserve legislation, we see unprecedented institutional interest across corporate and government sectors.

The initiative comes as Kazakhstan, one of the world’s leading Bitcoin mining hubs, seeks to diversify its financial reserves and reduce dependence on traditional currencies. The proposed reserve could include confiscated Bitcoin and crypto-assets and crypto mined by state-affiliated operations.

The National Bank is working with lawmakers to establish necessary legal frameworks, including defining the reserve’s status and procedures for deposits and usage. The initiative aligns with broader efforts to regulate Kazakhstan’s Bitcoin and crypto market.

Following the recent establishment of strategic Bitcoin reserves by the USA and Pakistan, Kazakhstan’s move reflects the growing recognition of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $107,822, down 0.3% over the past 24 hours, as markets process the implications of expanding institutional and sovereign adoption.