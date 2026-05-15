A millennial used Anthropic's Claude to crack the password to his Bitcoin wallet after locking himself out for more than 11 years.

Back in 2014, the X user "cprkrn," who did not identify himself, explained that he had a crypto wallet on an old computer, got stoned one night, changed the password, and forgot it. He tried trillions of password guesses over the years with no luck.

"I tried like 7 trillion passwords lmfao. Found this old pneumonic a few weeks ago that ended up being the old password before I changed it. Thought I was screwed. Last-ditch effort dumped my whole college computer into Claude," cprkrn said.

He noted, "It found an OLD wallet file that the pneumonic successfully decrypted. Locked out 11+ years because I got stoned and changed the password."

The password turned out to be: lol420fuckthePOLICE!* ...

Best part is the password was:



lol420fuckthePOLICE!*:)



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — 🍜 (@cprkrn) May 13, 2026

Here are the prompts in Claude that helped the man retrieve five lost Bitcoins…

HOLY FUCKING SHIT OMG CLAUDE JUST CRACKED THIS SHIT, THANK YOU @AnthropicAI THANK YOU @DarioAmodei NAMING MY KID AFTER YOU 😍https://t.co/gObNirRDpS https://t.co/ByTdIM4d20 pic.twitter.com/xB5LUJb6Pe — 🍜 (@cprkrn) May 13, 2026

And here is proof: the wallet went active on Wednesday after being dormant for a decade.

He added:

Last tweet + muting, asked Claude to summarize our recovery efforts:



TLDR, tried ~3.5 trillion passwords + none worked, ended up matching an old seed phrase found in a college notebook with an old wallet file 🙂 pic.twitter.com/iOaIIVsiHd — 🍜 (@cprkrn) May 13, 2026

It was on Wednesday when we cited UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri, who provided color on what corporate America thinks about the chatbot race: “The survey continues to point to Microsoft, OpenAI, and Nvidia as the key enterprise AI winners, but with Anthropic gaining ground.”

Read that report here.