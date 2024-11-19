No Apology Can "Undo The Damage" Gary Gensler Has Caused...

Authored by Ciran Lyons via CoinTelegraph.com,

Gemini exchange co-founder Tyler Winklevoss has asserted that the harm inflicted on the cryptocurrency industry by Gary Gensler, Chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is irreparable. This statement comes amid growing speculation that Gensler might step down from his position.

“Let’s all be clear on one thing. Gary Gensler is evil,” Winklevoss declared in a Nov. 15 X post. “He should never again have a position of influence, power, or consequence,” Winklevoss added.

Winklevoss’ remarks follow growing optimism among crypto market participants that Gensler, a well-known crypto skeptic, may resign after Trump’s win in the US presidential election on Nov. 5.

Gensler’s behavior cannot be excused as “good faith,” Winkelvoss claims

Winklevoss claimed that Gensler’s behavior cannot be excused as “good faith mistakes” before arguing that it was “entirely thought out, intentional, and purposeful to fulfill his personal, political agenda at any cost.”

Source: Tyler Winklevoss

During Gensler’s time as SEC chair, crypto firms like major exchanges Binance and Coinbase, Ripple, among others, have faced ongoing legal battles from the regulator. Winklevoss argued that Gensler took the regulation-by-enforcement approach to the crypto industry, showing little regard for anyone working in the sector:

“Even if this meant nuking an industry, tens of thousands of jobs, people’s livelihoods, billions of invested capital, and more, ironically, his sociopathic ambition ended up torching his own political party.”

Echoing a similar sentiment to Winklevoss, Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin recently told Cointelegraph:

“We’ve been living in a gas-lit world for a long time, generously gas-lit by the SEC.”

Backlash toward Gensler continues to grow

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor believes whoever takes Gensler’s job has the “most pivotal role” in the crypto industry.

“I think this is incredibly bullish for digital assets,” Saylor added.

Reuters reported on Nov. 7, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that Robinhood’s legal chief, Dan Gallagher, is currently the Trump team’s frontrunner to replace Gensler.

Meanwhile, on Nov. 14, eighteen US states filed a lawsuit against the SEC and Gensler, accusing the financial regulator of “gross government overreach” against the nascent crypto industry.

The plaintiffs include Nebraska, Tennessee, Wyoming, Kentucky, West Virginia, Iowa, Texas, Mississippi, Ohio, Montana and others.