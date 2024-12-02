print-icon
Enron Is Not "Back"

by Tyler Durden
There was a lot of chatter on Monday morning about defunct Enron rising from the ashes after an X account named "Enron" posted, "We're back. Can we talk?"

On its website, "Enron.com," the company, supposedly operating as "Enron Corporation," published what could be described as one of the laziest press releases imaginable, with formatting that resembles something generated by ChatGPT... 

Buried in the "Terms of Use and Conditions of Sale" section of the website, Enron states: "THE INFORMATION ON THE WEBSITE IS FIRST AMENDMENT PROTECTED PARODY, REPRESENTS PERFORMANCE ART, AND IS FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY."

Public records forensic analysis via the platform Sayari shows "Enron Corporation" has been "Inactive" for years. In other words, the website has nothing to do with defunct Enron.

"No @Enron is not back... Original IP is DEAD and some clever people registered it earlier this year... Caveat emptor," one X user said. 

And trademarks?

Take a look at the alleged Enron team. Whoever built the website just used iStock models with a focus on diversity.

Selling merchandise is the goal? 

Possibly, but this might be tied to a crypto pump-and-dump scheme.

Not sure if this coin is related.

