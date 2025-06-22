Strategy's Michael Saylor Raises Bitcoin forecast To $21M By 2046

Authored by Helen Partz via CoinTelegraph.com,

Bitcoin bull and Strategy founder Michael Saylor has doubled down on the long-term value of BTC amid fast-changing geopolitical and cryptocurrency adoption trends.

Saylor took the stage with a keynote speech at the BTC Prague 2025 event on Saturday, predicting that the price of Bitcoin would hit $21 million in 21 years.

“I think we’re going to be $21 million in 21 years. It's a very special time in the network. Maybe the one time in the history of the network where you look out 21 years and you see $21 million,” Saylor stated.

Source: Michael Saylor

Saylor’s latest bullish Bitcoin prediction is a massive increase from his previous forecast made at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville last year, when he predicted that Bitcoin would hit $13 million by 2045.

Massive adoption that “nobody guessed”

In the keynote, Saylor reasoned his growing bullishness on the Bitcoin market with many geopolitical, regulatory and adoption developments, which he said nobody conceived last year.

“Stuff that’s happened in the past 11 months has been extraordinary. The White House has embraced Bitcoin. This is an extraordinary development. We didn’t anticipate this,” Saylor said.

Saylor emphasized that he has always been bullish on Bitcoin, even when it plummeted to $16,000 in the last crypto winter, but Donald Trump’s presidential victory last November “brought a sea change in politics,” he stated.

Michael Saylor at the BTC Prague on June 21, 2025. Source: Trezor

“Although we thought we might have a pro-Bitcoin president, we didn't think we'd get a strategic Bitcoin reserve. We didn't think that the president would say America would be the Bitcoin superpower of the world. This is an amazing development,” Saylor added.

The Strategy founder also mentioned growing regulatory and legislative developments around crypto, referring to three crypto-related bills progressing in the US, including the stablecoin-focused Genius Act, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act and the Bitcoin Act.

“This is something nobody guessed, no one conceived of a year ago. States in the United States are embracing Bitcoin,” Saylor said.