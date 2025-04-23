Sudden Massive ETF Inflows Push Bitcoin Above Google As World's 5th Largest Asset

Investments in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rebounded to levels last seen in January, signaling a recovery in investor sentiment from concerns about global trade tariff escalations.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs had over $912 million worth of cumulative net inflows on April 22, marking their highest daily investment in more than three months since Jan. 21...

This helped lift the price of bitcoin above $94,000...

“Macro factors like a weakening dollar and rising gold correlation” may reinforce Bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge against economic volatility, Ryan Lee, chief analyst at Bitget Research, told Cointelegraph.

And lifted the crypto currency above Google as the world's fifth largest asset...

Crypto and traditional stock markets are “walking a tightrope between political drama and economic reality,” with Bitcoin staging a significant rebound thanks to “strong ETF inflows, institutional acquisitions, and a weakening US dollar,” according to Nexo dispatch analyst Iliya Kalchev:

“Bitcoin’s strength amid dollar weakness, record gold prices, and renewed institutional buying reflects a market recalibrating what safety looks like.” “The conversation has clearly shifted. Bitcoin is no longer trading in the shadows of tech — it’s becoming a lens through which macro uncertainty is priced,” he added.

Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik also praised Bitcoin’s resilience, noting that the maturing asset has become “less Nasdaq — more gold” in the past two weeks, increasingly acting as a safe haven asset against economic turmoil, though concerns over economic recession may limit its price trajectory.

On April 21, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes predicted that this might be the “last chance” to buy Bitcoin below $100,000, as the incoming US Treasury buybacks may signal the next significant catalyst for Bitcoin price.