Taiwan's Central Bank To Explore Bitcoin Reserves, Pilot BTC Holdings

Taiwan’s Premier and Central Bank have reportedly agreed to study Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, draft pro-Bitcoin regulations, and pilot Bitcoin treasury holdings, starting with seized Bitcoin that is ‘awaiting auction.’

The initiative is led by legislator Dr. Ju-chun Ko and supported by Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3, a Bitcoin technology company focused on accelerating Bitcoin adoption.

The announcement comes via JAN3 after growing discussions among lawmakers about the risks of over-reliance on traditional reserves.

In May, Dr. Ju-chun Ko urged the National Central Bank to evaluate including Bitcoin in the country’s strategic reserves. Ko cited the New Taiwan Dollar’s volatility, global inflation, and regional geopolitical risks as reasons for exploring alternative reserve strategies.

Taiwan’s New Taiwan Dollar has seen extreme volatility this year, swinging up or down by 5% in a single day. Ko criticized the country’s overreliance on the U.S. dollar, noting a lack of financial resilience. He suggested that Bitcoin should also be considered as part of Taiwan’s financial strategy.

Taiwan’s existing reserves reportedly include around 423 metric tonnes of gold and $577 billion in foreign currency, of which 92% is invested in U.S. Treasury bonds.

Ko emphasized that Bitcoin would not replace these assets but serve as a complementary component, enhancing financial resilience through diversification.

Global trends appear to support this approach. In March 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, absorbing over $17 billion in forfeited bitcoins.

Other countries, including Argentina and El Salvador, have also explored Bitcoin integration into national reserves, citing its potential as a hedge against inflation and centralized banking risks. Argentina’s Javier Milei supports Bitcoin as a tool to fight inflation and lessen dependence on central banks.

Ko referenced these international examples during his Legislative Yuan speech back in May, highlighting Bitcoin’s fixed supply and decentralized nature as unique advantages over traditional assets.

He argued that even a small allocation of Bitcoin could improve Taiwan’s preparedness against global currency shocks and financial instability.

While no formal policy has yet been enacted, it appears like the central bank intends to conduct detailed studies and pilot BTC holdings with seized Bitcoin before any broader implementation, according to JAN3’s twitter.

If approved, Taiwan would be among the first Asian countries to hold or pilot Bitcoin as a strategic reserve.

Back in 2024, Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission started to permit professional investors to buy foreign Bitcoin and crypto ETFs.