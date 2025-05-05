Tether AI Platform To Support Bitcoin And USDT Payments, CEO Says

Authored by Helen Partz via CoinTelegraph.com,

Tether AI, the forthcoming artificial intelligence platform from stablecoin giant Tether, will feature payments in major cryptocurrencies, including USDt and Bitcoin.

Tether CEO Paolo Adroino took to X on May 5 to tease the imminent launch of Tether AI, the company’s new AI platform designed to offer “personal infinite intelligence.”

According to Ardoino, Tether’s AI platform will be integrated with USDt and Bitcoin payments, allowing users to make transactions directly through a peer-to-peer (P2P) network.

The initiative builds on Tether’s December 2024 announcement that it was developing a website for the AI tool, targeting a launch by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Support of “any hardware and device”

Ardoino emphasized that Tether AI will not use application programming interface (API) keys and will not depend on centralized control points.

Instead, Tether AI will offer a “fully open-source AI runtime” that will run on an “unstoppable peer-to-peer network,” and be “fully modular and composable.”

Additionally, Tether AI will be capable of adapting and evolving on “any hardware and device,” he said.

P2P crypto payments enabled with WDK

The announcement also said Tether AI’s P2P crypto payments will be “infused” with its open-source wallet development kit (WDK), launched in November 2024.

Tether’s WDK is a toolkit that enables developers to build mobile, desktop and web wallet applications, enabling self-custodial, or non-custodial, holding of USDt and Bitcoin.

Unlike custodial wallets, self-custodial wallet solutions allow users to control assets completely, eliminating reliance on third-party custody solutions for completing transactions.

Tether doubles down on AI

Tether AI is part of a broader strategy to expand the company’s footprint in artificial intelligence.

In April 2024, Tether announced company restructuring to introduce new divisions beyond stablecoin development, launching Tether Data, a dedicated unit focused on AI and P2P development.

In February, Ardoino announced that its AI division was working on a series of AI apps, including AI Translate, AI Voice Assistant and AI Bitcoin Wallet Assistant.

According to Ardoino, Tether AI has one key goal of providing the “ideal technological foundation” to achieve the vision of AI described by Isaac Asimov, one of the most influential science fiction authors about AI, known for works such as I, Robot, The Robot Series and more.

“AI will, in the coming decades, become part of the very fabric of the universe,” Ardoino said in another X post, written in Italian.