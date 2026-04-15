Tether Launches Self-Custodial Wallet Supporting USDT, Bitcoin, & Tokenized Gold

Authored by Naga Avan-Nomayo via TheBlock.co,

Tether, issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, is stepping further out from behind the rails with the launch of its self-custodial wallet, which it says is designed to put its payments infrastructure directly in the hands of users, rather than operating solely as a backend layer for crypto markets.

The application, dubbed tether.wallet, targets "billions of users left behind by the traditional financial system," the firm said in a Tuesday announcement.

Tether stated that it also builds on a network that already reaches more than 570 million people globally.

Until now, that infrastructure has largely powered liquidity, settlement, and payments across crypto rather than serving as a direct consumer product.

The wallet focuses on a narrow set of assets. It supports digital dollars via USDT and USAT, tokenized gold through XAUT, and bitcoin - a mix Tether says reflects "the only assets that truly matter for most of the people."

Moreover, the product also strips out several long-standing friction points in crypto.

Users can send funds using human-readable identifiers, instead of wallet addresses. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the aim is to make digital asset transfers "as easily as sending a message," without intermediaries or loss of custody.

Transaction fees can be paid directly in the asset being transferred, removing the need for separate gas tokens.

Private keys remain fully user-controlled, with all transactions signed locally on-device, per the company’s statement.

Tether’s expansion

The launch extends a broader push by Tether to move up the stack from issuer and infrastructure provider toward consumer-facing products.

In recent months, the company has open-sourced its Wallet Development Kit to enable self-custodial wallets for both humans and AI agents, backed crypto wallet integrations in platforms like Rumble, and supported stablecoin payout systems through investments such as Whop.

That direction ties into Ardoino’s longer-term view that future financial activity will not be limited to humans.

He has previously argued that AI agents will require native, self-custodial wallets and will rely on bitcoin and stablecoins for machine-to-machine payments.

It appears tether.wallet is built on that same foundation.

The app runs on Tether’s open-source Wallet Development Kit, supporting transactions across humans, machines and AI systems, with support for networks including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Bitcoin’s Lightning Network.