Trump Names David Sacks As White House AI, Crypto Czar

Donald Trump has named David Sacks as the "White House A.I. & Crypto Czar," according to a Thursday night post on Truth Social.

"He will work on a legal framework so the Crypto industry has the clarity it has been asking for, and can thrive in the US," Trump said in the post, adding that Sacks will "guild policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness.

"David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas."

Of note, Sacks has been buying Bitcoin since 2012:

White House AI & Crypto Czar @DavidSacks says he's been buying Bitcoin since 2012. pic.twitter.com/Tv8I9hBrzY — CAPITAL (@capitalnewshq) December 6, 2024

