Bitcoin Nears Record High As Trump Nominates Crypto-Friendly Paul Atkins To Replace Gensler As SEC Chair

With the departure of the most corrupt and incompetent - not to mention most hacked - SEC chair in history, Gary Gensler, is finally out.

And, as we predicted, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated pro-crypto Paul Atkins to replace Gensler as the new chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)... and BTC exploded higher on the news...

As CoinTelegraph's Vince Quill reports, in a Dec. 4 announcement, Trump highlighted Atkins’ track record and experience as a former SEC commissioner. Trump wrote via Truth Social:

"Paul is the CEO & Founder of Patomak Global Partners, a risk management consultancy. As Co-Chairman of the Digital Chamber’s Token Alliance since 2017, he has worked on & studied the digital assets industry."

“A former SEC Commissioner from 2002-2008, Paul strongly advocated for transparency & protecting investors,” Trump continued.

"He also recognizes that digital assets & other innovations are crucial to Making America Greater than Ever Before."

Source: Donald Trump

The nomination of a pro-crypto SEC commissioner was one of Trump’s promises to crypto voters early on in his campaign and a highlight of his keynote address at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Atkins served as an SEC commissioner from 2002 through 2008.

Despite the threats of removal, Gary Gensler doubled down on his anti-crypto rhetoric in November before finally tendering his resignation.