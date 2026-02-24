Trump's Board Of Peace Mulling Stablecoin For Gaza Efforts: FT

Authored by Turner Wright via CoinTelegraph.com,

The Board of Peace established by US President Donald Trump, which requires a $1 billion contribution for membership, is reportedly exploring a stablecoin for use in rebuilding Gaza's economy following two years of war triggered by a Hamas terror attack in October 2023.

According to a Monday Financial Times report, the board is in the preliminary stages of discussing whether a stablecoin could be used to help rebuild Gaza’s economy. A person familiar with the project reportedly said the stablecoin would not be a meme coin or a replacement for fiat currency, but rather “a means to allow Gazans to transact digitally.”

Trump announced the formation of the board in January. Membership requires countries to contribute $1 billion for a permanent, renewable role, while the US, according to Trump’s social media announcement, pledged $10 billion. The majority of countries in western Europe declined invitations to join, while 26 countries including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, and El Salvador were founding members.

The FT report did not state which entity could be responsible for issuing a stablecoin should the board move forward. However, the Trump administration has supported policies allowing broader use of stablecoins in the US, including the president signing the GENIUS Act into law in July.

“The current proposal for the Gaza stablecoin is still very premature,” Snir Levi, CEO of blockchain intelligence platform Nominis, told Cointelegraph. “[O]ver the last two years, OTC desks in Gaza have moved over $100 million in stablecoins with almost no restrictions, without the proper framework, same thing will happen with the Gaza stablecoin.”

Trump also reportedly considering tokenized postwar Gaza plan

There has been a ceasefire agreement in place for Gaza officially since October 2025, though Israeli forces have reportedly repeatedly violated the deal. A significant portion of populated areas in the territory have been destroyed or heavily damaged since 2023.

As a result, members of the Trump administration, including the president and his son-in-law Jared Kushner have proposed plans for developing the area.

Trump reportedly mulled a plan to tokenize land and use digital tokens to relocate and rehouse residents during a US occupation of the territory. He said in February 2025 that the US should “take over” Gaza and make it the “Riviera of the Middle East” before a ceasefire was in place.