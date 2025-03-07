As US Summit Looms, Here's The State Of Crypto Taxation Around The World
As cryptocurrency continues to gain global traction, tax policies vary widely across different jurisdictions. Some countries impose steep taxes on capital gains from crypto trading, while others exempt digital assets entirely. Meanwhile, several nations have outright banned cryptocurrency transactions.
This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the crypto capital gains tax rates for individual investors as of January 1, 2025, based on data from HelloSafe.
Countries with the Highest Crypto Taxes
Japan applies a progressive tax rate ranging from 15% to 55%, making it one of the highest-taxing nations for cryptocurrency gains.
Similarly, Denmark taxes crypto profits at rates between 37% and 52%, depending on an individual’s income bracket.
Germany, while often considered crypto-friendly, applies a 45% tax rate if assets are sold within a year. However, cryptocurrency held for more than a year is entirely tax-free.
Crypto Tax-Free Havens
Several countries have chosen to exempt cryptocurrency from taxation. These include:
Brunei
Cyprus
El Salvador (which adopted Bitcoin as legal tender)
Georgia
Germany (if held for more than a year)
Hong Kong
Malaysia
Oman
Panama
Saudi Arabia
Switzerland
United Arab Emirates
These jurisdictions either do not recognize cryptocurrency as taxable income or have policies designed to attract crypto investors and businesses.
Countries Where Crypto Is Banned
Despite its global adoption, some nations prohibit cryptocurrency transactions altogether. Often, these restrictions are based on regulatory concerns, financial stability, or religious considerations. For example, Egypt bans cryptocurrency under Islamic law.
Countries with outright crypto bans include:
Afghanistan
Algeria
Bangladesh
China
Egypt
Morocco
Nepal
Tunisia
