Backstage, Private Dinner At ZeroHedge Debate With Schiff, Roubini, Scaramucci

On May 3, ZeroHedge is partnering with Crypto Banter to bring together top macroeconomic minds to debate Cryptocurrency: is it the financial engine of the future or a worthless bubble?

In the anti-crypto corner is the man whose name is synonymous with “gold”, infamous crypto bear Peter Schiff. Alongside Schiff will be “Dr. Doom”: renowned economist Nouriel Roubini.

Arguing in favor of crypto will be Anthony Scaramucci — famous wealth manager with over $10 billion in AUM — as well as day-one crypto veteran Erik Voorhees, founder of ShapeShift and torch-bearer for the asset class’ libertarian roots.

ZeroHedge is making an extremely limited number of spaces available for our readers who would like to meet the participants backstage before the debate, and enjoy dinner afterwards with the team and ZeroHedge staff in Palm Beach, Florida.

Only five tickets available at $10,000 each (existing pro subs get a discount - email debates@zerohedge.com to redeem).

Tickets are all-inclusive (business class travel and a luxury hotel stay in Palm Beach are included) and first-come-first-serve, so purchase yours now.

If you cannot attend in person, be sure to catch the debate on ZeroHedge.com on May 3, 7pm ET.

Secure your ticket

*Anthony Scaramucci cannot attend the dinner but will be in-studio for the debate.