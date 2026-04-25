White House Confirms Trump To Address Memecoin Gala Tonight

Authored by Jesse Coghlan via Cointelegraph,

The White House has reportedly confirmed that US President Donald Trump will attend the exclusive event for top TRUMP memecoin holders at his Florida residence on Saturday, after questions were raised earlier this month over whether he would attend.

Reuters reported on Friday that the White House confirmed Trump would deliver a keynote address at the gala luncheon organized by the company behind his Official Trump (TRUMP) memecoin.

The gala is set to take place at Mar-a-Lago. It will be open to the top 297 holders of the TRUMP token, and the top 29 holders will also qualify for a private reception with the president.

When the event was announced in March, a White House official told Politico that it was not locked into Trump’s schedule and that it was taking place the same day Trump said he would attend the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, DC, the first time he would do so as president.

Trump, pictured at a Turning Point USA event on April 17, is confirmed to be addressing an event for holders of his memecoin on April 25. Source: The White House

The event’s terms also state that Trump may not be able to attend the event, and it “may be canceled for any reason.”

Trump’s potential attendance at the event has been a sticking point for some lawmakers, who have criticized the event as a conflict of interest for the president.

Earlier this month, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal and Adam Schiff reportedly sent a letter to Bill Zanker, the individual behind the TRUMP memecoin, questioning whether Trump intends to “dangle access” to himself at the upcoming event.

“[O]rganizers are promoting a conference by dangling access to President Trump to potential attendees (and in doing so, are encouraging purchases of his meme coin that will generate transaction fees for the President and his family) on a day he may not actually be able to attend,” the letter said.

It is the second event for holders of the TRUMP token. The first took place at a Trump golf club in May 2025 and drew criticism from those who said Trump was using his position as president for personal financial gain.