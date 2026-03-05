White House Crypto Advisor Counters Jamie Dimon's Stablecoin Yield Logic

Authored by Danny Park via The Block,

Patrick Witt, the executive director of the President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, made a statement in response to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's recent comment on stablecoin yields.

Earlier this week, Dimon said in an interview with CNBC that platforms that pay yield on stablecoins should be regulated like banks, arguing that "holding balances and paying interest" constitutes a banking institution.

Dimon highlighted the need for a level playing field, suggesting that banks face stringent requirements, including FDIC insurance, anti-money laundering rules, and capital standards, and that stablecoin issuers offering similar interest-like rewards should face a similar level of oversight.

In response, Witt wrote on X that Dimon's view misrepresents the issue, claiming that the CEO's argument is deliberately inaccurate.

"The deceit here is that it is not the paying of yield on a balance per se that necessitates bank-like regulations, but rather the lending out or rehypothecation of the dollars that make up the underlying balance," Witt said. "The GENIUS Act explicitly forbids stablecoin issuers from doing the latter."

Witt added that stablecoin balances should not be viewed as equivalent to bank deposits.

The deceit here is that it is not the paying of yield on a balance per se that necessitates bank-like regulations, but rather the lending out or rehypothecation of the dollars that make up the underlying balance. The GENIUS Act explicitly forbids stablecoin issuers from doing the… https://t.co/il0dihdbwM — Patrick Witt (@patrickjwitt) March 4, 2026

This issue was central to the delay in passing broader crypto market structure legislation, such as the CLARITY Act, where negotiations between banks and crypto firms over stablecoin rewards have remained contentious even after the GENIUS Act established a federal framework for payment stablecoins in July 2025.

Banks have strongly expressed concerns that allowing stablecoin yields could draw a significant chunk of deposits away from traditional banks. On the other hand, crypto advocates argue that properly regulated stablecoins offer consumers diversity and product opportunities for banks.

Meanwhile, the JPMorgan CEO suggested a potential compromise, which allows rewards on transactions rather than holdings. Such an option also appeared in the Senate Banking Committee's draft of the market structure bill, which resulted in Coinbase withdrawing its support from the legislation.

In recent weeks, the White House has been hosting closed-door meetings with crypto and banking executives to negotiate on the matter. While participants described the meeting as productive, no compromise has yet been reached.