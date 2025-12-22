The $117 Trillion World Economy In One Giant Visualization

America’s $30.6 trillion economy is greater than China, Germany, and Japan combined, with real GDP set to rise 2% this year.

In comparison, India’s economy is projected to grow 6.6%, among the fastest rates across the world’s largest economies.

It is only surpassed by Ireland, as frontloading of exports is expected to expand GDP by a striking 9.1% in 2025.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the state of the world economy in 2025, based on projections from the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook.

Ranked: The Biggest Countries in the World Economy

Below, we rank the 50 largest economies globally, highlighting their historical growth trends:

As we can see, the U.S. economy has grown nearly 70% in the past quarter-century, in inflation-adjusted terms. On an annual basis, the average growth rate was 2.1%, the third-fastest across the 10 largest economies today.

For perspective, India has grown at more than triple this rate over the last 25 years, helping grow its GDP to $4.1 trillion. By next year, it is forecast to surpass Japan as the fourth-biggest economy.

Germany, on the other hand, has seen notably sluggish growth for decades. In both 2023 and 2024, the economy contracted, while growth is expected to be just 0.2% this year. Along with weak productivity growth, its manufacturing sector has been in decline since 2018.

Similarly many European countries have averaged less than 2% growth over the last 25 years. Italy, the eighth-biggest economy, has averaged just 0.4% GDP growth, while in France, it has been just 1.2%.

