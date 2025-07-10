Abolish The Fed? Mises Institute And George Mason University Face Off

We will abide by all norms of the Geneva convention. — Robert P. Murphy (@BobMurphyEcon) July 9, 2025

Recent tensions between Fed Chair Jerome Powell and former President Trump have ignited fresh controversy: Trump publicly accused Powell of “tank­ing the economy” and threatening America’s recovery — escalating the spotlight on central bank policy. But is anyone asking… do we even need a central bank in the first place? We are.

Tonight at 7 pm ET, ZeroHedge will host and Rebel Capitalist founder George Gammon will moderate: Mises Institute senior fellow Bob Murphy against George Mason University researcher David Beckworth (Fed reformist).

Murphy the abolitionist

A senior fellow at the Mises Institute and author of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Capitalism, Murphy argues that the Federal Reserve’s creation of fiat money leads to inflation, credit bubbles, and cyclical crashes—all hallmarks of Austrian economics. He supports dismantling the central bank completely, replacing it with a free banking system where sound money—potentially gold or other commodities—emerges naturally .

David Beckworth the reformer

A Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center, Beckworth focuses on improving the Fed’s governance, transparency, and monetary policy framework. He actively works with lawmakers and advocates for reforms like NGDP (nominal GDP) targeting to stabilize economic growth, and restructuring Fed oversight—without abolishing the institution altogether.

When & Where:

Date: Tonight



Time: 7 pm ET



Where: Live on the ZeroHedge homepage, X, YouTube and Rumble

We’ll see you tonight…