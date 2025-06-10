Appeals Court Keeps Trump's Tariffs In Place For Now

In the latest court victory for President Trump, late on Tuesday a federal appellate court on Tuesday granted the Trump administration’s request to keep the president’s tariffs in effect for now but agreed to fast track its consideration of the case this summer.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit extended its earlier temporary pause of a trade court decision that found Trump exceeded his powers in imposing the tariffs.

Late last month, the U.S. Court of International Trade, which has national jurisdiction over trade disputes, halted the tariffs, siding with five small businesses and a group of Democratic state attorneys general who challenged Trump’s actions.

The three judges who just overturned Trump's entire trade agenda pic.twitter.com/XPGKY8jsVs — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 29, 2025

The appeals court said it intends to hear arguments on July 31, which means the tariffs will remain in effect for at least the next two months.

All of the court’s active judges will participate in the case; the losing party is expected to seek review at the Supreme Court.

Since starting his second term, President Trump has announced a barrage of tariffs that has sparked a global trade war and threatened to upend the world economy. He asserted his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in imposing most of the levies, including duties on Canada, Mexico and China over fentanyl smuggling, and his worldwide “Liberation Day” tariffs in April.