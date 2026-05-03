Blue Cities Across The US Are Spiraling Into Financial Collapse

Many people are familiar with the "blue state exodus" over the past several years, but are they aware of the blue city business exodus?

It might be one of the biggest economic stories in modern US history, and Democrats are trying to keep it as quiet as possible. There is a blood letting going on in blue cities; a financial disaster in the making. And, like most financial disasters, it will probably be ignored until the house of cards comes crashing down completely.

For this examination let's look at three very different examples, all facing similar crises. We start in New York City, where taxes have been consistently increased in order to offset the loss of billions in public revenues due to citizens leaving. NYC has experienced a net loss of around 220,000 residents since 2021, but it's not the number of residents that is most important. Rather, it is the wealth of those residents that matters.

In the past two years alone, NYC has lost around 6000 businesses to closure or relocation, and the region is suffering from significant wealth decline. These losses represent tens of billions of dollars in tax revenues, erased from NYC coffers. And what did New Yorkers do? They elected Zohran Mamdani, doubling down on the far-left policies that caused the crisis in the first place.

Today, Mamdani is launching his much hyped "wealth tax" with the intention of funding the many socialist programs he promised to implement during his campaign. Sadly for the new Mayor, he is only now starting to realize that the more he taxes successful residents the more they will simply leave.

Companies including Apollo Management, JP Morgan Chase, ARK Investment, Wells Fargo and Citadel are all establishing primary corporate offices in Texas and Florida with rumors swirling that many other corporations are planning to leave NYC entirely. While Democrats deny this is a threat, the real test will be the wealth tax - Companies have been waiting to see if Mamdani will actually be stupid enough to follow through, and yes, we now know he is.

A microcosm of the blue city taxation problem is readily available in Seattle, where the business exodus is crushing city revenues and expanding the debt crisis.

Washington State has one of the higher business failure rates nationally. Surveys show rising concern, with 17% of businesses considering leaving the state (up from 9% in 2025) due to taxes, costs, and regulations. Small businesses report worse conditions than during the pandemic peak.

Seattle is leading the way, with a net loss of 13,000 jobs in 2025 in the downtown area alone. Multiple corporation have reduced their footprint and moved HQ in recent years, including Amazon and Starbucks. Coffee giant Starbucks, which got its start in Seattle, is now leaving. They have recently announced a new corporate office in Nashville, TN and it is likely that they will relocate out of WA in the near future.

Voters in Seattle also elected a far-left activist mayor, Katie Wilson, who famously claimed she was going to "Trump-proof" Seattle. She currently faces a budget crisis with a projected $250 million shortfall and tax revenues in decline. Wilson (as of early 2026) directed departments to prepare 5% to10% budget cut plans for 2027. Like Mamdani, she is also calling for her own brand of "wealth tax" as a means to cover deficits; this will only cause more businesses to leave the area.

Finally, we get to the most Democrat of all blue cities, Hollywood. Tinsel Town is experiencing mass layoffs from Paramount, Warner Bros., Discovery, CNN, Disney, Sony, Bad Robot, etc. Tens-of-thousands of jobs are on the chopping block going into 2027. Productions plummeted by 16% in 2025 alone.

In the case of Hollywood, tax incentives have actually been increased and the film industry is being protected by California, but it does not seem to matter. The leftist hives in the greater Los Angeles area committed suicide by ideology, refusing to listen to the public and hammering the US with woke propaganda at the behest of Democrats.

By extension, DEI initiatives have driven out top talent and replaced creative workhorses with mediocre minds in order to increase minority representation. Hollywood apologists argue that "tech and AI" is the cause of their distress, but just like Seattle and New York, Hollywood's misery is of their own making.

Recent efforts to save the industry by catering to what audiences actually want might be too little to late. Insiders are suggesting that people seeking jobs in film and TV will have to search outside Hollywood. Like most blue towns, the economy is dying.