Boeing Binge-Buying Sparks Biggest Jump In US Durable Goods Orders In 11 Years

Following last month's plunge in headline durable goods orders, preliminary May data was expected to surge on the back of plane orders following Trump's visit to the MidEast (and the Paris Air Show).

Brace for Durable Goods surge. Consensus expects +8.5% but real number likely to come around +15.0% on a sharp increase in aircraft orders following Trump's visit to the Middle East. — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 26, 2025

And they were right but the magnitude is incredible - orders rose a stunning 16.4% MoM, the biggest jump since July 2014...

Source: Bloomberg

This was all driven by non-defense aircraft orders... which rose 230% MoM..

Source: Bloomberg

...as 'ex-transports', orders rose just 0.5% MoM (still better than expected)...

Source: Bloomberg

Capital goods shipments rose 0.5%, excluding defense and commercial aircraft, better than expected, adding to Q2 GDP growth hopes.