California Plans "Mileage Tax" To Bleed Citizens For Even More Cash

Lawmakers in the California State Assembly have moved to direct the Transportation Commission to prepare a study on the effects of a road charge for delivery to the legislature. A road charge is a program that imposes fees based on the number of miles each citizen drives over a specified period, and is designed to offset gas tax losses from the wider use of electric cars on California roads.

In 2014, California passed Senate Bill 1077, authorizing a “Road Usage Charge Technical Advisory Committee” to explore whether the state could replace its gas tax with a mileage-driven tax. The project was based on the assumption that "cleaner vehicles" and a potential zero-emission future would lead to dwindling gas tax revenues.

The state has been running road charge pilot programs since 2016. Last year, a pilot project concluded where mileage rates were set at 2.5 cents per mile for light-duty vehicles, such as cars, and other vehicles weighing less than 10,000 pounds. The rate for heavy-duty vehicles is dependent on their weight.

Today, proponents complain that implementation is not going fast enough. The latest bill is being called an "extension" of the pilot project and not a move to pass the actual tax. Democrats assert that Republicans are interfering with the project and misrepresenting its intent. However, taxes based on climate ideology are often kept on the shelf by exploratory committees, waiting for politically opportune moments to pass them quickly with minimal public opposition or debate. The Democrats are simply biding their time.

It is not clear yet when the mileage tax will be made official or if it will replace the gas tax; it is far more likely that both taxes would ultimately exist in tandem. Republicans argue that the tax is unfair to residents of rural counties where driving distances are much greater and gas vehicles are common. The tax is useful, though, for climate "re-wilding": The globalist idea of forcing people to abandon rural areas and move into population centers so that large swaths of the nation can be "returned to nature."

California currently has the highest gas taxes in the country. Total state taxes and environmental fees frequently exceeding .90 cents per gallon, contributing significantly to the nation's highest pump prices ($4.30 per gallon compared to a national average of $2.87).

Over the past few years Governor Gavin Newsom and Democrats have sought to deflect blame for the state's exorbitant fuel costs by accusing oil companies of "price gouging" consumers; a claim which was ultimately proven false the government's own investigations. State interference has led to multiple refinery closures and the loss of numerous small business gas stations; prices are expected to rise even further.

The relentless (and baseless) hostility towards the oil industry in liberal states is forcing citizens into electric vehicles, but officials have no intention of letting the public escape taxation. The concept goes well beyond the old school idea of toll roads. A charge for mileage could require intrusive surveillance technology, including "black box" GPS devices in every vehicle to track miles driven. Or, yearly inspections of odometers with arduous paperwork and bureaucratic red tape.

If they can't tax the gas, they will tax residents simply for driving. Next comes a tax simply for breathing.