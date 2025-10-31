Chicago PMI Beats But Remains In 'Contraction' For Second Straught Year
There's good news and bad news in today's macro data (what scarce data there is).
MNI's Chicago Business Barometer (PMI) printed a better than expected 43.8 (42.3 exp), up from the prior 40.6...
Source: Bloomberg
There's a little more good news as seven of the underlying components rose vs last month:
Prices paid rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion
New orders fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction
Employment fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction
Inventories fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction
Supplier deliveries rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion
Production fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction
Order backlogs fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction
The bad news is, as the chart above shows (normalized for the 50 cut off between expansion and contraction), this was the 23rd straight month below 50 (contraction) and the 37th month of contraction in the last 38 months.