Chicago PMI Plummets Near COVID Lows As Small Biz/CEO Confidence Soars

MNI's Chicago PMI survey plunged back near COVID lockdown lows in December, falling to a very contraction-y 36.9 (below the lowest analyst estimate of 40)...

Source: Bloomberg

Under the hood, it was uniformly ugly...

Prices paid rose at a slower pace; signaling expansion

New orders fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction

Employment fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction

Inventories fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction

Supplier deliveries rose at a faster pace; signaling expansion

Production fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction

Order backlogs fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction

This tumble in survey sentiment fits with the overall slump in 'soft' data since Trump was elected...

...which is odd given the small business and CEO - large business - confidence has exploded higher since his election)...

Does make one wonder just who the local Fed surveys are asking?

Partisan PMIs?