Container Imports Drop 17.6% In October At Busiest US Port

By Stuart Chrils of FreightWaves.

The Port of Long Beach is moving containerized cargo ahead of the cumulative record-setting pace achieved in 2024 despite weaker demand that saw October volumes drop by nearly 20% from a year ago.

The hub, which along with the Port of Los Angeles forms the San Pedro port complex, the nation’s busiest, moved a total 839,671 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October, down 14.9% from October 2024 – the strongest month in its 114-year history.

Imports declined 17.6% to 401,915 TEUs and exports dropped 11.5% to 99,817 TEUs. Empty containers, an indicator of future import shipments, decreased 12.6% to 337,940 TEUs.

Long Beach has moved 8,229,916 TEUs through the first 10 months of 2025, ahead 4.1% y/y and on pace to better 2024’s all-time record volume of more than 9.6 million TEUs.

The port has maintained steady operations despite an uncertain outlook amid ongoing tariff and trade policies, Port of Long Beach Chief Executive Mario Cordero and Chief Operating Officer Noel Hacegaba said in a virtual media call.

In response to a question from FreightWaves about the effect on cargo of the now-paused U.S. port fees on Chinese ships, Cordero said, “I think that the volume speaks for itself. Hopefully this pause — whether it’s ship fees or tariffs — will help the parties find a pragmatic solution that’s not going to impact the American consumer.”

“The consumer has not seen significant tariff impacts given that manufacturers, retailers, and others have shared in incurring some of these costs and mitigating price escalation to the consumer, but that may change as we approach 2026,” said Cordero, who earlier announced his retirement as port chief.

“Consumers will likely see price escalation in the coming months as shippers continue to pass along the cost of tariffs on goods and a higher percentage of these costs will be passed on to the consumer.”

Hacegaba said the port continues to work with its partners “to anticipate and mitigate issues before they arise to keep cargo and our economy moving.”