Core Durable Goods Orders Rise For 8th Straight Month

US Durable Goods Orders soared 5.3% MoM in (admittedly very lagged due to the shutdown) preliminary November data (significantly exceeding the 4.0% MoM expected and a major rebound from October's 2.1% MoM decline), boosted by bookings for commercial aircraft and other capital equipment.

Source: Bloomberg

That big jump (the biggest in six months) pushed durable goods orders up 10.5% YoY - the 3rd biggest increase since June 2022.

Under the hood, non-defense aircraft spend soared, defense spending dipped and motor vehicle orders were flatish...

Source: Bloomberg

Meanwhile, Core Orders (ex Transportation) rose 0.5% MoM (also better than expected)...

Source: Bloomberg

This was the 8th straight month of increases, leading to a 4.4% YoY rise in orders - the best since October 2022.

The data out Monday also showed the value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, increased a larger-than-forecast 0.7%.