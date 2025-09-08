Could Trump End Up Triggering The Globalist "Great Reset"?

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

The news feeds were buzzing last week over the recent meeting between Russia, China and India at the Chinese port city of Tianjin. Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi made sure to present a unified front at the event, at least in economic terms, and it’s clear that China and Russia’s military ties are solidifying. The Shanghai Cooperation Gathering is being treated by the media as a warning to the US in the face of accelerating trade tensions.

Western journalists seem rather giddy over the news, suggesting that Donald Trump’s tariff policies are pushing America’s enemies together and forming an anti-US axis. The political left hates Trump so completely that I wouldn’t be surprised to see them cheering for Putin and the BRICS in a year or two.

News flash for those who are unaware: The BRICS have been forming their alliance since the Obama era. It’s nothing new and has nothing to do with Trump.

I’ve been tracking the formation of the BRICS alliance since 2009 and the driving motive behind the economic bloc (on the surface) has always been to break from the dollar as the world reserve currency. BRICS leaders have been calling for the end of the dollar and the introduction of a new global currency system for years. Though, the plan is not as eastern focused as many people assume. That is to say, if you’re hoping the BRICS are going to “end globalism” you are sorely mistaken.

In fact, in 2009 both Russia and China put forward the notion of a global currency managed by the IMF; an organization that many people think is US controlled. The reality is that it is globalist controlled, and globalists have no enduring loyalties to any nation state; they are only loyal to their own agenda.

Some people might argue that the situation has changed dramatically since 2009, but I disagree. China is now inexorably tied to the IMF’s SDR basket and Russia remains an active member of the IMF despite the war in Ukraine. It’s important to understand that there are always two different timelines when it comes to world events – There is the more publicized international theater, and then there are the operations of globalist institutions that exist outside of geopolitics.

In my view, globalists are not necessarily the “engineers” behind every conflict or crisis, but they do position themselves to take advantage whenever possible. And, they do play both sides of every conflagration in order to gain the most benefit. In other words, groups like the IMF, World Bank, the BIS, the WEF, and trillion dollar conglomerates like BlackRock and Vanguard are going to court the BRICS just as much as they court the west when it comes to achieving a centralized one-world economy.

It’s no secret what this “new world order” is intended to look like. The Davos crowd has openly discussed their visions for years and during the pandemic they ripped the mask off and reveled in the “inevitable” implementation of their “Great Reset”. To summarize, this is what the elites want for the future economy:

A global cashless system. A one world digital currency built around a basket of CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies). AI tracking of all financial records. A “sharing economy” in which all private property is abolished. The use of “de-banking” to control civil discourse – Meaning you can say what you want but you might lose access to your accounts, and perhaps even the jobs market. Population control and reduction. Carbon feudalism in which nations pay tribute taxes to globalists in the name of “stopping man-made climate change” (which doesn’t exist).

These taxes are then redistributed to various nations as a way to incentivize their cooperation. And ultimately, they want the introduction of Universal Basic Income (UBI) as a way to make every individual dependent on centralized government for their livelihood so that they never think of rebelling.

This is what the Davos elite mean when they talk about the “Great Reset”. I have noted in recent articles, however, that the globalists have grown disturbingly quiet in the past year. They are not so bold anymore in their speeches as they were during the pandemic and their plans do seem to be hitting a wall.

I’ve seen the media, a number of central bankers and political leaders refer to this issue as Donald Trump’s “economic reset” and I find this narrative fascinating. What exactly are they talking about? Are there competing resets in play, and if so, does this mean the globalist agenda has been derailed?

Trump’s Reset And The End Of Bretton-Woods

Trump’s reset, if we’re to call it that, seems to be rooted in the reversal of the post-WWII Bretton-Woods agreement in which the US was made the de facto financial engine of the global economy. This was when the dollar’s status as world reserve currency was solidified, when America became the consumption hub for the west, and when NATO was formed.

It sounds like a sweet deal for Americans, but playing the role is costly. It is, slowly but surely, destroying our economy through debt and inflation.

Many presidents have used targeted tariffs since WWII, but none have enforced sweeping tariffs like Trump. Often compared to the Smoot-Hawley tariffs under Herbert Hoover which are wrongly blamed for the Great Depression (it was actually international banks and the Federal Reserve that caused the Depression), Trump’s import taxes throw a monkey wrench into the gears of Bretton-Woods trade and stifle globalism by forcing large corporations to reduce their foreign outsourcing.

As I’ve noted many times, global corporations are NOT free market entities, they are socialist entities chartered by governments and protected through special legal and economic privileges. If a company is “too big to fail” and is thus entitled to taxpayer cash through bailouts and QE, then they are not a mechanism of the free market. Therefore, we should not care if they get taxed through tariffs.

Frankly, I think corporate globalism and economic interdependency should be abolished, by force if necessary.

Legitimate Decentralization Or Controlled Chaos?

Trump’s tariffs along with his cuts to foreign subsidies and other economic policies could, in a few years, completely disrupt globalism as we know it. So, in a way, it is indeed a kind of “economic reset”. But here’s the rub: Could Trump’s efforts end up accelerating the globalist reset rather than defeating it?

As noted earlier, the formation of close ties between the BRICS nations has been ongoing since 2009 and their key goal has been to end the structures put in place by the Bretton-Woods agreement. They have stated in the past that they want a new currency system run by the IMF. Whether the BRICS know it or not, their efforts to develop CBDCs and unseat the US play directly into the globalist game plan.

The IMF and the BIS have been working diligently (and quietly) to build a cross-border CBDC framework and the IMF has been planning its own global digital currency built around the SDR basket. The BIS sometimes refers to this system as a “Unified Ledger”.

Are the banking elites setting up an alternative to the dollar in preparation for an incoming clash between the US and the BRICS? And is Trump’s “reset” a catalyst for that crisis?

I support Trump’s tariffs for a number of reasons. I think globalism needs to end. I think domestic production needs to return to the US and I think corporations need to pay a price for their outsourcing. I don’t think that Americans should act as the primary consumer hub for the entire world and I don’t think it’s our job to subsidize the planet. I also think that nothing is going to change unless drastic measures are taken in the near term.

But I also understand the reality that if the US stops playing the role it has been playing since WWII, the majority of nations around the planet are facing a shocking disruption. The US makes up around 30% of global consumption. We supply the vast majority of global foreign aid (around $70 billion to $100 billion annually), which many countries have come to rely on. We are the primary export market for the world and there is no realistic replacement. The dollar and the SWIFT system are the key drivers of global trade.

Would Trump’s reset actually force a majority of nations into a desperate situation? A situation that compels them to look for an alternative solution they would not otherwise accept? Are the globalists waiting in the wings to offer that solution in the form of their own “Great Reset” and one-world digital currency system?

One way or another the existing economic interdependency needs to die. Global corporations need to face a reckoning after decades of protection and special treatment. Production needs to return to the US. Americans need to stop paying for the rest of the world through foreign aid. But if we’re going to take this path then we must also dismantle all globalist organizations in the process.

I believe these institutions plan on exploiting the instability caused by the US breaking from the Bretton-Woods structure. I think they have positioned themselves, as always, to take advantage of any potential conflict that might result. They cannot be allowed to use our necessary reforms as as springboard to achieve the evils of their Great Reset.

A true “reset” will require us to make the destruction of globalist institutions a priority. Otherwise, any economic action we take could ultimately benefit their agenda.