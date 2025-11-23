Cracker Barrel Marketing 'Expert' Resigns From Board After Failed Rebrand

Authored by Jacki Thrapp via The Epoch Times,

A board member who was part of Cracker Barrel’s controversial and short-lived rebrand has resigned.

Multicultural marketing expert Gilbert Dávila stepped down from his seat on the board of directors for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. on Nov. 20 as shareholders voted to shrink the governing body from 10 to nine directors.

“We thank our shareholders for their strong show of support today, electing 9 of 10 of the Company’s recommended director nominees, including the Company’s CEO, Julie Masino,” according to a statement issued on Nov. 20.

The Tennessee-based company’s 2025 Annual Meeting on Nov. 20 passed “every” proposal submitted to shareholders, including its incentive plan and executive compensation practices.

However, when the plan was made public, it was revealed that Dávila no longer had a seat at the table. Investors criticized Dávila for being part of a rebranding attempt that backfired over the summer, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The board of directors thanked Dávila for being a part of the team since 2020.

“We also thank outgoing independent director, Gilbert Dávila, who has been a valued member of the Board through his five years of service to Cracker Barrel,” the Cracker Barrel board wrote in the Nov. 20 statement.

“Over that time, Gilbert helped oversee the formation of our strategic plan and led our Compensation Committee with skill and dedication. We are grateful for his many contributions.”

The statement did not explain exactly why Dávila is stepping down.

“We are more focused than ever on delivering high-quality food and experiences to our guests while staying true to the heritage that makes Cracker Barrel so special, ensuring we are here to welcome families around our table for generations to come,” the company added.

The Epoch Times has reached out to Dávila for comment.

Dávila’s departure from the company is a partial win for Cracker Barrel investor Sardar Biglari, who criticized the former board member and CEO Julie Felss Masino for what he called a “rebranding and remodeling fiasco.”

The rebranding outraged consumers beginning on Aug. 19 when Cracker Barrel announced it would remove the farmer leaning on a barrel from its logo.

The company’s market capitalization crashed by almost $100 million in 24 hours, prompting it to reverse its announcement and keep the original logo.

“The board has failed in every acquisition and in the opening of new stores, hired the wrong CEO, and approved a ‘Strategic Transformation Plan’ that has not only failed but has subjected the company to market ridicule and set the company back years in terms of its financial and stock price performance,” Biglari alleged in a letter filed with the SEC on Nov. 6.