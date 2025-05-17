Desperate San Francisco Pins Business Hopes On Nintendo Flagship Store

Essentially all of America's major cities on the west coast are experiencing a period of steep economic decline. The reason for the financial squeeze and the exodus of major business chains is obvious - Democrat run cities enforce progressive criminal policies and progressive tax policies. The two elements combined make it nearly impossible for most companies to function and turn a profit. Even worse, businesses are finding it difficult to ensure their employees stay safe.

The theft issue is astronomical, even after the California State Government (and city governments) reversed a law which made prosecution of anyone stealing under $950 in goods almost impossible. Criminal residents took full advantage of the lack of enforcement and gutted numerous retail outlets, forcing them to lock up their stock behind plastic and chains. The elimination of the law might lesson the incentive to steal, but too many criminals know they are still unlikely to be caught or have their cases pursued by the city.

Denny's, Walgreens, Michael Kors and others have shuttered San Francisco locations. So far in 2025, the San Francisco Police Department has recorded more than 8,100 crime reports, including 530 robberies and over 4,600 instances of larceny theft.

In San Francisco's once bustling Union Square shopping district, some of the largest retailers are running for the hills. Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Uniqlo, Adidas, American Eagle, J. Crew, Madewell, Aldo, L'Occitane, as well as Psycho Bunny, Sunglass Hut, and Razer have all closed stores in the area or are in the process of leaving.

However, the city is placing hope in the arrival of a brand new Nintendo flagship store in Union Square, which they think will help rejuvenate shopping activity. The store is one of only two in existence outside of Japan.

It probably doesn't need to be spelled out, but the desperation and delusion are palpable here. The store is a unique item to the US, but not enough to draw in a shopping revival in the already hollow Union Square. San Francisco's reputation as a tourist destination is undeniably sullied. A single successful store is also not going to drive other businesses to take a chance in a market they already escaped.

Why Nintendo would choose to establish a flagship operation in the area is a mystery, but the city government has recently created a "Downtown Revitalization Program" (including something called the "San Francisco New Deal") which offers a number of financial incentives, grants, low interest loans and rewards for "beautification". Nintendo may have gathered enough taxpayer cash already to pay for their first year of operations.

In other words, no company is going to put down roots in San Francisco unless the local government pays them to do so.