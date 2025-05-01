Economic Illiterate Kamala Harris Attacks Trump Tariffs As 'Absolute Chaos'

It's an old dictum but it remains true that you never want to interrupt your enemies when they are making a mistake. That said, it's oh so tempting to analyze the behavior of the Democratic Party as a perfect representation of blind cultism. How did they plunge from the heights of the Obama Administration and near complete control of American culture to the depths of the Biden Administration, the Kamala Harris campaign and the degeneracy of woke groomers?

One could follow the root back to the problem of absolutism; leftist never admit when they are wrong and they always double down because they think they are the ultimate arbiters of ethics. Even with the abject failures of Kamala Harris during the 2024 elections the Democrats continue to claim that the "real reason" they lost, the real reason their public approval numbers are at historic lows, is because they "need to do the same things they've been doing, but do them harder".

This is why the progressive movement is dead in the water. They just can't accept that the majority of Americans fundamentally do not like them, their polices or their beliefs. Most Americans can't connect to the hypocrisy, and they certainly don't want to hear criticisms of the Trump Administration by the same people who lied incessantly and failed the country in every way imaginable.

An army of naysayers, primarily among Democrats, have gone on the attack against Trump's tariffs using obviously scripted terminology, repeating the word "chaos" over an over again in the hopes that it will stick. In reality, most of the "chaos" has come from the political left trying to disrupt or sabotage Trump's efforts in any way they can. It's almost like the 2024 campaign never ended, but that's how these people operate.

Kamala Harris, an economic illiterate and possibly one of the most embarrassing candidates the Democrats have ever fielded, has suddenly slithered up from the wreckage of her recent White House bid to regurgitate the same predictable talking points. She says the tariffs are creating chaos; she also claims that she predicted they would cause a recession and she's here to say "she told us so".

One could argue that recession factors were already heavily present during the Biden Administration, but Democrats are hoping most people don't actually know what a recession is.

The chaos narrative is a scheme to tap into a subset of the population that innately fears change or reform. Keep in mind, four years of Biden and Harris brought nothing but total chaos to the US, but economically they did maintain the status quo. The status quo being the perpetual march into stagflatiory crisis, ever higher prices, ever higher taxes and less economic freedom for the average citizen.

What the public is desperate for is to try something different, but anytime new fiscal policies are suggested they are immediately and viciously degraded as a trigger for "chaos".

These arguments come from people (like Harris) that don't have the slightest understanding of America's financial situation. At this stage, a recession and some moderate deflation would be a welcome development given that the Biden regime helped to inflate prices on necessities beyond what most people in the middle class can afford. And, if Trump can actually convert tariffs into government revenues to replace the income tax as he has promised, then the economic renaissance that would result would be unmatched.

To be fair, it is in many ways a gamble. If tariffs are applied for the long term they will require subsequent and speedy manufacturing development on US soil. This is happening already on a limited scale. There is also the likelihood that prices on many imported goods will rise. However, a focus on lowering the costs of domestic necessities like food, energy and housing is what needs to be prioritized (not plastic Chinese trinkets) and sticking with the inflationary trends of globalism is not going to help.

Harris and Democrats want to tie Trump and conservatives to the economy like an anchor and throw it overboard in the hopes that their ideological opponents will be dragged to the bottom. They are also overestimating the public's capacity for forgiveness when it comes to the damage the Dems have already done. At no point have they offered any practical solutions to the dangers facing the US system. Furthermore, they are greatly underestimating the American desire to see the globalist system crash and burn. People are cheering the death of globalism, not living in fear of it.