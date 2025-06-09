The Fed Is Very Worried About Tariff Passthrough Onto Prices
Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,
The Fed, businesses, and consumers are all concerned over price hikes.
Worried About Prices?
Please consider the Atlanta Fed research article Worried about Tariff Passthrough onto Prices? So Are Business Execs.
Over the past couple of months, newswires have focused on the potential for elevated tariff rates to feed through into higher inflation and potentially affect output growth as well. Indeed, Chair Powell, in his last post-FOMC meeting press conference said, “What looks likely, given the scope and scale of the tariffs, is that…the risks to higher inflation, higher unemployment have increased.“
Recent research from economists at the Atlanta Fed suggests that if firms are able to pass through all the costs of tariffs, retail prices would increase significantly―as much as 1.6 percent (depending on how effective tariff rates evolve from here).
And even at a 50 percent passthrough rate, the impact on prices would be large enough to be felt in the aggregate (0.8 percent increase in retail prices). How plausible is full passthrough? Going back to the last episode with rising tariffs in 2018, research icon denoting destination link is offsite showed that the cost of the tariffs was almost entirely passed through onto domestic prices.
In this environment, where policy changes lead to sharp increases in costs for many firms, we were curious about how firms would respond, especially in light of a potential reduction in demand that typically accompanies a price hike. So, we turned to the Atlanta Fed’s Business Inflation Expectations survey (BIE), a monthly survey of Sixth District firms that is well positioned to ask timely questions on economic conditions facing firms. In gathering information for the April 2025 BIE survey, we asked firms about their ability to pass through increased costs caused by a new economic policy without a resulting reduction in demand.
The interesting twist in this line of questioning is the inclusion of the phrase “Based on current levels of demand.” The interpretation here is that firms are telling us how much of the cost increase they would be able to pass through to customers before it had a negative impact on demand for that good or service.
Although a diversity of views is apparent, on average firms tell us they expect to be able to pass through 51.1 percent of a 10 percent cost increase, and 47.3 percent of a 25 percent cost increase, without reducing current levels of demand.
In sum, firms with about normal or greater-than-normal sales expect to be able to pass through more of the cost increases while maintaining the same levels of demand for their goods or services. And figure 3 shows us that those firms are more likely to be larger firms, due to their smaller sales gap compared to “normal.” In the aggregate, business executives see their current sales levels as about 8 percentage points below “normal,” which is much weaker than firms’ relative position entering 2018. In this environment, firms on average anticipate passing through a little more than half of a 10 percent cost increase without damaging demand. It’s not yet clear where the average tariff rate will ultimately settle, or how firms’ passthrough rates will evolve from here. However, it does appear that most firms anticipate sacrificing demand should they choose to fully pass a tariff-related cost increase on to customers.
Only Three Things Can Happen
Corporations can pass on the tariffs
Corporations can eat the cost
A combination of the above
The Results
To the extent corporations pass on the costs, consumers will pay the tariff. That means consumers will cut back somewhere else, exhaust savings, or go into debt.
To the extent corporations eat the costs, that’s a direct hit on corporate profits.
If corporations misjudge how much they can pass on, they will also take a hit on profits.
Corporate Profits
If you are thinking tariffs are a huge drain on aggregate corporate profits, then you are thinking correctly.
Fed Beige Book Shows Only 3 of 12 Regions Growing, 6 Declining
On June 5, 2025, I noted Fed Beige Book Shows Only 3 of 12 Regions Growing, 6 Declining
This report reeks of stagflation, defined as rising prices and recession simultaneously.
Prices
Prices have increased at a moderate pace since the previous report. There were widespread reports of contacts expecting costs and prices to rise at a faster rate going forward. A few Districts described these expected cost increases as strong, significant, or substantial. All District reports indicated that higher tariff rates were putting upward pressure on costs and prices.
ISM Services Dips Into Contraction as New Orders and Backlogs Plunge
On June 4, I noted ISM Services Dips Into Contraction as New Orders and Backlogs Plunge
“The Prices Index registered 68.7 percent in May, a 3.6-percentage point increase from April’s reading of 65.1 percent; the index has elevated 7.8 percentage points in the last two months to reach its highest level since November 2022 (69.4 percent). This is the first time the index has recorded this high of a two-month increase since a 9.2-percentage point gain in February and March 2021. The May reading is also its sixth in a row above 60 percent.”
What caught my eye was a plunge in new orders and backlog of orders, yet prices rose 96 consecutive months and just accelerated.
Should the Fed Cut? Hike? Do Anything?
Many say the Fed should cut because jobs are slowing and so is inflation.
But on the basis of tariffs and general disagreement about the rate of inflation, many others stating the Fed should hike rates.
Those who are open to either stagflation or economic collapse don’t think the Fed should do anything.
I am in that camp with the side note the free market should set rates, not the Fed, not Congress, not the President.
Is the Fed in a Good Spot?
That’s what the Fed says. I am not in that camp.
The economy can tip either way suddenly and severely. And Trump’s tariff whipsaws don’t make the Fed’s life easy.
Fear of Making Mistakes
The Fed does not want to make a policy error in the wrong direction especially after blowing the massive inflation response to Congressional free money coupled with inane QE by the Fed.
So, the Fed cannot be proactive now, even if it wants to, due to FOMMtm
Trumpian Howls
The Fed has its Covid mistake in the back of its mind but a howling Trump in the foreground.
Trump howled about Jerome Powell again on June 4, as noted in Trump Demands Fed Rate Cut After Weakest ADP Payroll Report in 2 Years
ADP reported a slim 37,000 private payroll rise for May.
The payroll report on Friday temporarily halted the howls.
For discussion, please see Nonfarm Payrolls Rise by 139,000 Employment Declines by 696,000
The Fed may easily overreact or underreact. Right now the Fed looks like a deer in headlights.
Finally, the Fed will take a lot of criticism no matter what it does. And it will still have its recent policy mistakes in mind, while also having to deal with Trump.
Is this really a good place for the Fed?