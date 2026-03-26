Germany's Economy At The Point Of No Return

Submitted by Thomas Kolbe

If anyone still needed a concrete figure to illustrate the dramatic state of the German economy, the Federal Statistical Office has now delivered it. The country’s investment ratio is negative, as depreciation exceeds nominal investments. Slowly but surely, the lights are going out.

Public discourse in Germany often sounds monocaudal and lacks complexity. Regardless of which social conflicts, administrative difficulties, or economic issues are being debated, for the majority of Germans, the state is not the cause of many problems but the ultimate solution.

A majority of Germans regularly fall for the statist-arguing snake-oil salesmen of the major party cartel beyond the firewall. The solutions that Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his junta of green, red, and dark-red socialists apply to every problem arising from the long-term recession are simple and resonate with voters – as we have seen recently in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate.

To put it bluntly: more of the same medicine, more state intervention, more regulation, all intended to cover up the loss of control in the fundamental areas of our time – migration, the definition of our social system, and the organization of the economic framework.

It sounds so simple, socially warm, yet resentment-laden: higher taxes on the wealthy, squeezing heirs harder. Fundamentally, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are blamed for the energy crisis. Once these childish narratives are established, it’s eyes closed and full speed ahead on the path of green transformation, which has paralyzed the economy. Germany’s economy is running on wear and tear, consuming its own substance just to stay afloat.

This statist mindset, cultivated since reunification, comes at a cost. Economists call it “crowding-out,” which can be observed everywhere. Private-sector engagement is being crowded out by the NGO complex, green subsidy entrepreneurs, and all the incentive hunters who offer no real products or services on the market but are very adept at exploiting public funding.

Meanwhile, the real economy, the free private sector, is packing its bags. The widespread investment restraint of private industry spans all sectors. Whether in mechanical engineering, automotive, or chemicals, companies are retreating and increasingly investing abroad. In 2024, over €60 billion in net direct investment was withdrawn from Germany, down from €120 billion previously.

The data point released by the Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday is more than alarming. It proves that the situation has long passed the point of no return. This crisis is no longer avoidable. The statisticians in Wiesbaden reported the lowest net capital formation ratio since the chaos year of 1990: minus 0.23% of GDP. The figure shows that depreciation exceeded net investment – in other words, depreciation outstripped the renewal of the capital stock.

Germany’s infrastructure, building stock, and industrial capital are eroding over time and are not being maintained. It is clear that an economy unable to renew its capital stock in a market-conform, competitive way is falling behind. People are impoverishing, and society risks severe social upheavals.

It is baffling and evidence of deep-seated cognitive dissonance not to recognize the collapse of German industry for what it is: the dismantling of our prosperity. Since 2018, Germany’s industrial sector has lost about one-fifth of its production volume. This is not a normal recession – it is the fall as the table’s last-place finisher, potentially followed by the immediate insolvency of the entity.

Germany now survives on wear and tear, consuming its own substance while remaining silent to avoid confronting these threatening facts. The hospitality industry, a prime indicator of private household purchasing power, lost around four percent in real turnover last year and started this year at least two to three percent weaker. Households are holding on to their money.

The self-inflicted energy crisis, which now accelerates in public awareness through the Strait of Hormuz, has caused a shock. Yet it has evidently not been enough to produce political course corrections at the ballot box.

German statism has deeply embedded itself into the collective consciousness through the state education system, state-aligned media, and the constant barrage of green-socialist NGOs. This naive faith in the state is a deeply rooted, metapolitical anchor that cannot be easily uprooted.

In the Federal Republic, there is a real risk that society, in the coming years of crisis, will increasingly follow socialist charlatans. They present a painless therapy of simple wealth redistribution as a solution. It is as if a cancer patient, still with a chance of recovery, entrusted themselves to flower remedies, stubbornly refusing to confront the severity of the disease, its causes, and realistic treatment options.

Free media and truly independent academia are now called upon to counter this socio-political super-GAU – the return to complete socialist barbarism, which is becoming increasingly evident. Only a few media outlets, such as Tichys Einblick, are standing up against this decay.

The statist portion of commentary glorifies the nonsense fed into public discourse by pseudo-economists such as Marcel Fratscher of the German Institute for Economic Research. All of them, in one way or another, hang like puppets on the strings of state institutions and have no economic incentive to side with the libertarian renegades.

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About the author: Thomas Kolbe, a German graduate economist, has worked for over 25 years as a journalist and media producer for clients from various industries and business associations. As a publicist, he focuses on economic processes and observes geopolitical events from the perspective of the capital markets. His publications follow a philosophy that focuses on the individual and their right to self-determination.