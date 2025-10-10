Germany's Industrial Collapse: No Turnaround In Sight

Submitted by Thomas Kolbe

For years, anyone predicting the collapse of German industry was labeled a doomsayer. The production figures released Wednesday morning paint a catastrophic picture across all sectors. In the end, the pessimists were right.

The numbers released by the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden on Wednesday morning show a shocking reality. Production across the entire manufacturing sector fell by 4.3 percent in August compared to July, and industrial output dropped even more sharply, by 5.6 percent.

The decline in the automotive industry is particularly dramatic: it plunged by an astounding 18.5 percent month-on-month, according to the VDA industry association. These figures speak for themselves – they point to an almost complete collapse of a sector that has lost more than a third of its production volume since 2018.

Looking at production for the entire year 2025, industrial output as a whole is down 3.9 percent from last year. This figure roughly describes the actual recession of the German economy.

Beyond the unsurprising collapse of the German automotive sector, the pharmaceutical industry is now also making headlines. Production fell 10.3 percent from the previous month – a remarkable drop, given that the pharma sector is usually considered recession-proof and benefits from an aging population and government-guaranteed prices.

Federal Government Forecast

Against this backdrop, the forecast by Economics Minister Katherina Reiche (CDU) appears almost grotesque: she expects growth of 0.1 to 0.3 percent this year and even 1.3 percent for 2026. Clearly, the government’s hope rests on its massive debt package, which is intended to artificially inject positive effects into the markets through debt-financed government spending – a flash in the pan amidst a full-blown economic wildfire.

This economic approach can only be called “voodoo economics”: its sole purpose is to pump fresh credit – later financed by taxpayers through higher taxes and inflation – into long-dry channels of the green crony economy and the war industry.

In this statist mode of constant intervention and steadily increasing pressure on the middle class, no new value creation can emerge. What is needed is a return to a free-market economy and a broad reform process that addresses Germany’s core problems – illegal migration and the Green Deal with its overregulation – decisively.

In her speeches, the Minister regularly shows understanding of the situation and emphasizes the need to give the economy more freedom, reduce regulation, and return to sustainable growth. In practice, however, policy looks entirely different. Here, the long-established eco-socialist ideology of global economic control dominates – now revealing its ugly face.

Collateral Damage of the Climate Cult

By now, the Chancellor and his cabinet must realize how serious the situation in German industry really is. Inflating the public sector as a kind of substitute labor market is of no help while the heart of the German economy – industry – experiences a full-blown collapse. In the last two years alone, 200,000 jobs have been lost.

Germany’s central value creation stems from its industrial output – in the automotive sector, chemistry, mechanical engineering, and construction – yet these core areas have been faltering for years as collateral damage of the CO₂ climate religion.

Last week, Friedrich Merz toured the media, promoting an “investment turnaround” nationwide. Possibly blinded by the massive debt package that the government plans to pour across the country in the coming years, the Chancellor saw a pseudo-solution promoted by state economists and institutes like the DIW.

The fact is: Germany has been losing billions in direct investment abroad for years – an unmistakable sign of weak conditions and an uncompetitive business environment.

The looming severe economic crisis is no ordinary downturn. It is a systemic collapse – and it will continue until Brussels, Paris, and Berlin, regardless of political alignment, are forced into fundamental reversals.

The dream of eco-socialism is dead, as is the absurd notion of providing German social insurance for the global population. These two pillars of a new socialist power regime have already fallen.

Five Minutes Past Twelve

What we are witnessing now are rear-guard actions: desperate attempts to buy time for tax increases and staged debates on reforms that leave the core design of social insurance and the redistribution machine untouched.

The last chapter of this economic death spiral will be accelerated capital flight – a process already underway. In the past year alone, €64.5 billion left Germany and flowed to other locations. Should the U.S. continue to strengthen its position, deregulate, and once again become the global safe haven for capital, as it has in the past, the outlook for Europe looks bleak.

Against the U.S. benchmark, overregulated, fiscally overpriced, and energy-dependent Europe simply cannot compete. Brussels already has an answer: the digital euro. Structurally, it will act as a capital control barrier and a direct monitoring tool, allowing Brussels, via the ECB as central wallet manager, to oversee, block, or delay any capital transfer – essentially a digital wall for money flows.

With its introduction, however, Brussels sends the markets an unmistakable message: it is high time to leave the old continent.

* * *

About the author: Thomas Kolbe is a German graduate economist, who has worked for over 25 years as a journalist and media producer for clients from various industries and business associations. As a publicist, he focuses on economic processes and observes geopolitical events from the perspective of the capital markets. His publications follow a philosophy that focuses on the individual and their right to self-determination.