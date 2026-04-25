Global Inflation Scare: Chinese Exporters Hike Prices As Iran War Triggers Ethane Shortage, Plastics Crunch

Chinese exporters are finally passing on the pain - right as they're experiencing a major shortage of a key industrial material. After years of cutting prices amid overcapacity and cutthroat competition, manufacturers are now raising prices on everything from swimsuits and ski suits to medical syringes and air conditioners. The culprit: the Iran war’s energy shock, which has sent oil-linked input costs skyrocketing and is now rippling straight through to global store shelves.

Customs data compiled by Trade Data Monitor and analyzed by Bloomberg reveal sharp year-on-year price jumps in March across more than a dozen categories of household goods - the first sustained reversal in a disinflationary trend that had helped keep a lid on inflation from the U.S. to Europe for nearly three years.

"I held off raising prices for as long as I could in March, but in the end I had no choice," said Pang Ling, sales manager at a Shanghai-based medical catheter maker. "I panicked watching plastic costs climb almost every single day."

Products reliant on rubber, plastic, and oil-derived chemicals were hit hardest. Syringes saw prices surge as much as 20%. Synthetic-fiber goods - including swimsuits, women’s trousers, and ski suits - rose in the low- to mid-single digits as polyester and fiber suppliers hiked prices daily. Home appliances faced a double squeeze from higher metals and semiconductor costs. Even as some sectors like toys cut prices under weak demand, the broader picture is clear: the era of ultra-cheap Chinese goods is ending.

The numbers tell the story. China’s export prices had been falling steadily since May 2023, shaving an estimated 0.3–0.5 percentage points off headline inflation in advanced economies, according to Capital Economics. That buffer is now vanishing. Bloomberg Economics says above-3% inflation in 2026 is "back in play" across the euro area, U.S., and U.K. - a dramatic reversal from pre-war forecasts of cooling prices. Goldman Sachs expects overall Chinese export prices to turn positive as soon as March data, due out around April 25.

A 10% rise in oil costs typically lifts Chinese export prices by about 50 basis points over the following year, with the peak impact hitting four to five months later, Goldman estimates. The full effect hasn’t hit consumers yet - many March shipments were ordered weeks or months earlier - but the pipeline is filling with higher costs.

The Ethane Shock: Why Plastic Prices Are Set to Soar

Nowhere is the pressure more acute - or more politically explosive - than in plastics.

As we noted earlier this week, China is facing a severe ethane shortage that is about to supercharge costs across the entire plastics supply chain. Ethane, a natural gas liquid, is the primary feedstock for producing ethylene, the essential building block for plastics used in everything from medical catheters and syringes to clothing fibers, packaging, and consumer goods.

For years, China relied heavily on naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the Middle East. In February, just before the war, more than 50% of China’s naphtha imports and over 40% of its LPG purchases came from Persian Gulf nations. That supply line has now been severed for as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked. China holds massive strategic petroleum reserves - 1.5 billion barrels of crude - but it has virtually no stockpiles of naphtha or ethane. Its petrochemical industry is suddenly, dangerously exposed.

The International Energy Agency warned last week that “petrochemical feedstocks display the most immediate effects of the war by far,” with Asian supply chains thrown into “disarray.” Naphtha-fed crackers still account for 57% of China’s ethylene capacity, compared with just 16% for ethane-based units.

Desperate for alternatives, Chinese petrochemical producers are turning to the United States in record volumes. Shipments of U.S. ethane are expected to hit an all-time high of 800,000 tons in April - roughly 60% above the monthly average - according to Chinese consultant JLC. Some crackers can switch to ethane, helping offset the naphtha and LPG shortfall.

But this lifeline comes at a steep and rising price. Ethane has become the preferred feedstock because it is cheaper and more stable than crude-linked naphtha right now - profits from ethane-based ethylene were tenfold those of naphtha as of April 15, JLC data show. New capacity, including Wanhua Chemical Group’s ethane unit and Sinopec Ineos’s multi-feed cracker, has also boosted demand.

A tanker docked at liquid petroleum gas-ethane storage tanks. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

The result? Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) - Pang’s key input - surged as much as 80% in March from pre-war levels and remains about 50% higher even after a partial pullback. With naphtha alternatives cut off and ethane imports surging, plastic resin and downstream product prices are poised to climb sharply in the coming months. Competition and weak domestic demand may limit how much Chinese firms can pass on, but the input-cost pressure is now structural, not temporary.

The timing adds a geopolitical layer. China’s buying spree comes just weeks before President Donald Trump’s planned mid-May visit to Beijing. U.S. energy exports are expected to feature prominently in talks — especially if the Iran conflict drags on. One year ago, during the height of U.S.-China tariff tensions, analysts openly debated the mutual dependencies: America’s need for Chinese rare earths versus China’s near-total reliance on U.S. ethane for its plastics industry.