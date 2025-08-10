print-icon
A History Of American Recessions

by Tyler Durden
The official designation of a recession comes from a committee at the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a private, nonprofit research organization.

The committee considers a wide range of economy-wide, monthly data points, but the NBER views GDP as “the single best measure.”

The committee calls a recession once there is a significant decline across these measures for more than a few months.

The NBER’s official designation of a recession, then, doesn’t happen until there are several months of data, allowing it to be sure both that a recession happened and when exactly it started.

In other words, as Voronoi notes, the NBER looks backward, not at the present moment.

Using this measure, here's a few insights:

  • From 1855 to 2020, recessions lasted an average of 17 months. In the 20th and 21st centuries, the average recession has decreased to 14 months.

  • The US' longest recession lasted 65 months from October 1873 to March 1879

  • The US has gone through 13 recessions since WWII

  • The longest recession since WWII was the Great Recession

  • The shortest US recession was during COVID-19, from February to April 2020

  • Although economic struggles and the Great Depression marked the 1930s, the NBER-defined recession lasted from September 1929 to March 1933.

In other words... there used to be more 'official' recessions.

 

 

 

 

