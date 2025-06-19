How To Destroy A State: Swap Out The Wealthy For Illegal Immigrants

Submitted by Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner of Wirepoints

Whether they’re doing it on purpose or out of just plain ineptitude, Illinois’ political leaders have been slowly destroying this state. More recently, they’ve moved into overdrive.

What we’re talking about is all the wealth the state is giving up by pushing out wealthier taxpayers and inviting less wealthy people in. Not to mention the flood of illegal immigrants that have been “welcomed” to Illinois, many fully dependent on the state.

Not only is Illinois a net loser of people to other states, but the people leaving Illinois make far more than the people coming into Illinois, making things even worse.

The taxpayers that left – about 156,000 of them in 2022 – made on average $124,000 in income, according to data based on the IRS’ annual taxpayer migration report. In contrast, the 111,000 taxpayers that moved into Illinois made on average only $86,000.

That’s a massive $38,000 difference per person lost – a gap that has accelerated significantly in recent years. Compare that to 2010, when the difference was about $5,500. Illinois is increasingly chasing out its wealthy.

In total, Illinois lost a net 45,000 tax filers in 2022, or a total of 87,000 Illinoisans when those tax filers’ dependents are included. The state netted a similar loss of residents – about 90,000 each year – in 2019, 2020 and 2021 (see Appendix A on number of people leaving).

The losses of wealth as a result of that outmigration have also been staggering. In 2022 alone, the state had nearly $10 billion less to tax because of resident flight (see Appendix B on the income losses). The losses to the tax base have been piling up for years.

“Don’t worry,” Illinois leaders want residents to think. “Our population has finally begun to grow again.”

What they’re not telling you is that it’s all because of the spike in illegal immigrants.

Illinois was attracting about 25,000 (official) international immigrants a year until the Biden administration opened up the Southern border. And just like that, the number jumped to 61,000, then 93,000, and finally to 113,000 in 2024 alone.

Illinois and Chicago’s sanctuary status are sure to have played into that immigration increase.

A Wirepoints reader recently summed up the situation well: “It can’t be good for the Illinois economy when the upper-middle class and wealthy are moving out while most of the illegal immigrants may end up staying…”

He’s right. Illinois is losing people, businesses and investment, destroying its economic vitality. The state’s dismal job creation, high unemployment rate and meager economic growth – the nation’s 4th-worst since 2019 – are all evidence of that.

Nothing will change until Illinoisans vote in a whole new class of lawmakers. Those that finally put Illinois residents first.

* * *

Appendix A.

Appendix B.