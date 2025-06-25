How Tariffs Might Impact US Car Prices, By Brand

Tariffs on imported goods can have a wide ripple effect on prices, especially in the auto industry where supply chains are global, complex, and highly sensitive to cost changes.

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu reveals how tariffs will impact U.S. car prices, assuming a flat 25% tariff is applied onto vehicles imported from outside North America.

Data & Discussion

The data for this visualization comes from Insurify, which projected price increases for various car brands based on their exposure to overseas manufacturing and parts.

For models assembled within North America, the projections represent a 25% tariff on a model’s non-U.S. content and up to a 15% tariff discount of the total MSRP. Visit the official White House fact sheet to learn more.

The analysis shows that Tesla, Jeep, and Honda will be the least affected by Trump’s auto tariffs, while Buick, Hyundai, and Kia will face the steepest price hikes.

Buick’s Asia-Centric Production

Although Buick is an American brand, the company produces many of its models in China and South Korea. As a result, Buick tops this list with a 22% projected price increase—the highest among all brands surveyed.

This underscores how globalization has changed the footprint of even legacy U.S. nameplates. In fact, Buick is so big in China it has its own sub-brand.

Hyundai and Kia Face High Tariff Risks

Other vulnerable brands are Hyundai and Kia, each projected to see a 21–22% increase in vehicle prices. Though both brands have some manufacturing presence in the U.S., a significant portion of their models and components are still imported from South Korea.

In late 2024, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America opened in Georgia, which the company will use to build its U.S.-sold electric vehicles. The plant is capable of producing up to 500,000 vehicles per year.

Tesla Is the Least Affected

Tesla’s vertically integrated supply chain and domestic manufacturing help shield it from tariff risks. With most of its production based in the U.S.—particularly at its Fremont and Austin plants—Tesla’s vehicles are projected to increase in price by only 3% under new tariff rules.

This minimal impact could give Tesla a competitive edge if other brands are forced to raise prices. Fortune recently reported that Tesla is still America’s EV leader, though sales dropped year-over-year in April by 16%.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out The Best Selling Vehicle in Every State in 2024 on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.