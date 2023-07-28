Hunter Biden Admits Receiving Money From CCP-Linked Company

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on April 10, 2023. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Hunter Biden admitted in court during his failed plea deal hearing on Wednesday that he received over half a million dollars from a company with links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), appearing to contradict President Joe Biden’s earlier claim that no one in the Biden family made any “money from China.”

According to a court transcript (pdf) obtained by The Epoch Times, U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware, David Weiss, read out an exhibit in court indicating that Hunter Biden earned $664,000 from a “Chinese infrastructure investment company.”

The presiding judge, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, would later seek clarification about that company.

“$664,000 from a Chinese infrastructure investment company. Is that one of the companies we’ve already talked about?” she asked.

“I believe so,” Mr. Biden replied.

“Which one is that?” the judge asked.

“I believe CEFC,” the president’s son answered.

CEFC is a CCP-linked Chinese energy company. It was founded by Ye Jianming, whom Hunter Biden told the judge was the individual he co-founded the firm Hudson West with in 2017.

“Who was your partner?” the judge asked.

“I don’t know how to spell his name; Ye Jianming is the chairman of that company,” which Mr. Biden said is no longer in existence.

Hunter Biden’s remarks in the Delaware court appear to contradict the president’s earlier denials.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China,” Mr. Biden told then-President Donald Trump during a televised debate in October 2020.

“The only guy who made money from China is this guy,” Mr. Biden said at the time, referring to Mr. Trump. “He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the apparent contradiction.

President Joe Biden, with son Hunter Biden, arrives at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y., on Feb. 4, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Spotlight On CEFC

CEFC has been in the crosshairs a number of times before, most recently as part of an IRS whistleblower’s redacted testimony (pdf) before the House Ways and Means Committee.

The whistleblower disclosed WhatsApp messages indicating that Hunter Biden demanded $10 million from CEFC, promising services from “the Bidens” in return.

The Epoch Times reached out to Hunter Biden’s attorney following the disclosure of the alleged demand for $10 million from CEFC but did not receive a reply.

Separate revelations from Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski suggested that Mr. Biden enjoyed a cozy relationship with Ye Jianming.

Further, a report from a Republican-led Senate probe of Hunter Biden’s business dealings found that he had conducted business with multiple Chinese nationals linked to the CCP, including Mr. Ye.

According to the report (pdf), just days after Mr. Biden’s WhatsApp exchange with a CEFC executive, the company Hudson West received a wire of $5 million from CEFC.

Also, subpoenaed records obtained by the House Oversight Committee indicate that members of the Biden family in 2017 received over $1 million in payments from accounts related to Hunter Biden’s business associate Rob Walker and their Chinese business ventures.

Read more here...