IMF Downgrades Global Growth Forecast Second Time In A Row

The IMF downgraded global growth prospects for the second time this year, saying it expects the global economy to grow by just 3 percent in 2026.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, in January, this projection had still stood at 3.3 percent. While the downgrade is slight, it still conveys the multiple risks to the global economy currently present. As shocks from the Iran war persist, driving up the price of energy and other traded goods, disinflation has stalled and financial markets continue to be at risk of negative reactions.

The IMF saw a positive aspect in the global AI boom, creating an increase in demand for related technologies.

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Two countries upgraded since the last forecast were China and the UK, the latter one on a very low level, however. Other countries where economic growth is paper-thin and decreasing are France, Germany and Japan. All three are expected to grow by only 0.6–0.7 percent each this year. This number was as low as 0.9 percent for the Euro Area and 1.1 percent for Canada, giving rise to some doubts around the economic prospects of developed countries in general. The IMF meanwhile said the global economy weathered the current shocks "better than feared".

The organization also said that global first-quarter growth in 2026 turned out better than expected at an annualized 3.0 percent quarter-over-quarter, slightly above forecast. According to the IMF, the rise in renewable energy use was making economies less vulnerable to elevated energy prices which are currently an issue. The AI boom also helped some countries and territories to achieve better economic growth numbers, but this was mostly limited to Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia. China could also grow more than expected on the back of public investments and a high-tech manufacturing surge. Much of the rest of the world, however, pretty much suffered the negative effects of the current crisis without many upsides.

The IMF concludes that risks to the world economy were more balanced than in April, but still pointed in a negative direction as both peace in the Middle East and gains from the AI boom remain fragile. It also cautions that trade tensions could resurface as a result of war-induced shortages, which would put an additional damper on the economy.