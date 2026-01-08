India Is Set To Be The G20 Growth Leader In 2026

The latest OECD Economic Outlook (December 2025) revealed that the global economy has proved resilient last year, even though fragilities remain, with a range of risks including "elevated policy uncertainty and rising barriers to trade".

According to the organization's forecasts, global GDP growth is projected to slow down from 3.2 percent in 2025 to 2.9 percent in 2026.

As Tristan Gaudiat shows in the infographic below, among G20 economies (together accounting for around 80 percent of global GDP), some countries are expected to continue growing at a pace well above the average.

India tops the list, with a real GDP growth expected to exceed 6 percent again this year (6.7 in 2025; 6.2 in 2026), driven by robust domestic demand, digital transformation and manufacturing growth.

Indonesia follows at 5.0 percent (rate in 2025 and 2026), leveraging its young workforce and commodity exports.

China, though facing structural slowdowns, remains a key player with 4.4 percent economic growth projected this year (after 5.0 percent in 2025).

Saudi Arabia follows closely at 4.0 percent, buoyed by oil revenues and ambitious economic diversification efforts under the "Vision 2030" national plan.