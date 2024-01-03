ISM Manufacturing Contracts For 14th Straight Month, New Orders Sink

For the 15th month in a row, ISM Manufacturing survey signaled no expansion (print over 50) in December.

While the 47.4 print is up from November's 46.7 (and better than the 47.1 expected), it is still a contractionary signal

Source: Bloomberg

“Companies are still managing outputs appropriately as order softness continues," said Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., Chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee:.

"Demand eased, with the (1) New Orders Index contracting at a faster rate, (2) New Export Orders Index essentially flat, and (3) Backlog of Orders Index climbing back above 40 percent but still in fairly strong contraction territory."

Source: Bloomberg

None of the six biggest manufacturing industries registered growth in December.