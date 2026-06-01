Key Events This Week: Jobs Report, JOLTS, ADP, ISMs And Fed Speakers

The key event for markets outside of Iran (which is once again front and center following news that Iran is halting all exchange of messages with the US in protest of Israeli crimes in Lebanon) will be Friday’s US May employment report. Economists forecast a notable moderation in payroll growth compared with the relatively strong pace seen earlier in the spring. Headline nonfarm payrolls are expected to rise by around consensus 89k, down from 115k in April, while private payrolls are forecast at roughly 89k after 123k previously. This slowing partly reflects expectations that hiring in sectors that have been particularly strong in recent months – notably transportation and warehousing, as well as retail trade – begins to cool. Unemployment is expected to remain steady at 4.3% (consensus also 4.3%).

Ahead of Friday’s jobs report, the rest of the US labor market data flow should reinforce the Federal Reserve’s growing confidence that labor market conditions are stabilizing. Tomorrow, the April JOLTS report will shed light on the gross hiring and separation flows that underpinned last month’s solid net job gains. On Wednesday, the ADP private payrolls report is forecast to show a gain of around 118k, up from 109k previously, consistent with the strength seen in ADP’s high-frequency indicators. On Thursday, weekly initial jobless claims are expected to remain relatively low, although there is scope for a temporary uptick to around 220k, partly reflecting seasonal distortions associated with the Memorial Day holiday period.

Beyond the labor market, the focus will also be on whether recent resilience in US economic activity is sustained. Today, the May manufacturing ISM survey is forecast to rise to around 53.0 from 52.7 in April, supported by encouraging signals from regional Fed surveys. Later in the week, Thursday’s services ISM is expected to edge higher to roughly 53.9 from 53.6. That said, the backdrop for consumer spending remains mixed. Elevated petrol prices and tariff-related increases in core goods inflation are emerging headwinds, and economists therefore expect tomorrow’s unit motor vehicle sales to remain broadly flat at around 16.0 million annualized.

Alongside the data, Federal Reserve communication will be closely watched. On Wednesday, the Fed will publish its Beige Book, offering anecdotal evidence on economic conditions across districts. Fed speak is scattered through the week but it's mostly from officials who have spoken recently so it shouldn't break new ground.

Outside the US, Europe will see several important inflation releases. Today, the ECB publishes its consumer expectations survey, providing an update on household inflation views. Tomorrow, the Eurozone releases its flash CPI estimate for May, following national releases over recent days and today. Further inflation data are due on Thursday from Switzerland and Sweden, adding to the regional picture ahead of upcoming central bank meetings.

Central bank speakers are also in focus outside of the Fed. ECB President Lagarde is scheduled to speak on Thursday, while Bank of England Governor Bailey appears multiple times through the week, including tomorrow, Thursday and Friday. In Asia, Bank of Japan Governor Ueda is due to speak on Wednesday.

In China we've already had most of the PMIs over the weekend and this morning (see more above) but the private sector services PMI is out on Wednesday. In Japan, Friday brings labour cash earnings data. Our Chief Japan economist expects wage growth to slow to around 2.5% year on year, from 2.8% previously. Elsewhere in the region, Australia releases its Q1 GDP figures on Wednesday.

Finally, the corporate earnings calendar is also busy, with several high-profile releases. In the technology sector, results are due from Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike during the week, while consumer-focused names reporting include Inditex, Dollar General and Lululemon Athletica. See the day-by-day calendar at the end as usual for a fuller week ahead preview.

Source: Earnings Whispers

Courtesy of DB, here is a day-by-day calendar of events

Monday June 1

Data: US May ISM index, April construction spending, China RatingDog manufacturing PMI, Japan Q1 Ministry of Finance’s financial statements statistics of corporations, Italy May manufacturing PMI, new car registrations, budget balance, Eurozone April M3, unemployment rate, Canada May manufacturing PMI, Switzerland Q1 GDP

US May ISM index, April construction spending, China RatingDog manufacturing PMI, Japan Q1 Ministry of Finance’s financial statements statistics of corporations, Italy May manufacturing PMI, new car registrations, budget balance, Eurozone April M3, unemployment rate, Canada May manufacturing PMI, Switzerland Q1 GDP Central banks: ECB’s consumer expectations survey, ECB’s Schnabel speaks, BoC’s Rogers speaks

ECB’s consumer expectations survey, ECB’s Schnabel speaks, BoC’s Rogers speaks Earnings: Meituan, HPE

Tuesday June 2

Data: US April JOLTS report, May total vehicle sales, UK April net consumer credit, M4, Japan May monetary base, France April budget balance, Eurozone May CPI

US April JOLTS report, May total vehicle sales, UK April net consumer credit, M4, Japan May monetary base, France April budget balance, Eurozone May CPI Central banks: Fed's Kashkari and Hammack speak, BoE's Bailey and Greene speak

Fed's Kashkari and Hammack speak, BoE's Bailey and Greene speak Earnings: Palo Alto Networks, Dollar General

Wednesday June 3

Data : US May ADP report, ISM services, April factory orders, China RatingDog services PMI, UK May official reserves changes, Italy May services PMI, Eurozone April PPI, Canada Q1 labor productivity, May services PMI, Australia Q1 GDP

: US May ADP report, ISM services, April factory orders, China RatingDog services PMI, UK May official reserves changes, Italy May services PMI, Eurozone April PPI, Canada Q1 labor productivity, May services PMI, Australia Q1 GDP Central banks: Fed’s Beige Book, Fed’s Barr and Logan speak, ECB's Elderson and Cipollone speak, BoJ's Ueda speaks

Fed’s Beige Book, Fed’s Barr and Logan speak, ECB's Elderson and Cipollone speak, BoJ's Ueda speaks Earnings: Broadcom, Inditex, Crowdstrike, Medtronic

Broadcom, Inditex, Crowdstrike, Medtronic Other: OECD economic outlook

Thursday June 4

Data: US initial jobless claims, UK May new car registrations, construction PMI, Eurozone April retail sales, Switzerland May CPI, Sweden May CPI

US initial jobless claims, UK May new car registrations, construction PMI, Eurozone April retail sales, Switzerland May CPI, Sweden May CPI Central banks: Fed's Daly speaks, ECB's Lagarde speaks, BoE's Bailey speaks

Fed's Daly speaks, ECB's Lagarde speaks, BoE's Bailey speaks Earnings: Ciena, Lululemon Athletica

Friday June 5

Data : US May jobs report, April consumer credit, Japan April labor cash earnings, household spending, leading index, coincident index, France April current account balance, trade balance, industrial production, Italy April retail sales, Canada May labour force survey

: US May jobs report, April consumer credit, Japan April labor cash earnings, household spending, leading index, coincident index, France April current account balance, trade balance, industrial production, Italy April retail sales, Canada May labour force survey Central banks: BoE's Bailey and Dhingra speak, BoE’s DMP survey

Looking at just the US, Goldman writes that the key economic data release this week is the employment report on Friday. There are several speaking engagements with Fed officials this week, including events with Governor Barr and Presidents Kashkari, Hammack, Logan, Barkin, and Daly.

Monday, June 1

09:45 AM S&P Global US manufacturing PMI, May final (consensus 55.3, last 55.3)

10:00 AM ISM manufacturing index, May (GS 53.5, consensus 53.0, last 52.7): We estimate that the ISM manufacturing index increased by 0.8pt to 53.5 in May, reflecting convergence to the level implied by regional manufacturing surveys—our manufacturing survey tracker increased by 0.2pt to 54.9 in May.

We estimate that the ISM manufacturing index increased by 0.8pt to 53.5 in May, reflecting convergence to the level implied by regional manufacturing surveys—our manufacturing survey tracker increased by 0.2pt to 54.9 in May. 10:00 AM Construction spending, April (GS +0.3%, consensus +0.3%, last +0.6%)

Tuesday, June 2

01:50 AM Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari (FOMC voter) speaks: Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in a panel discussion at the 2026 Bank of Korea International Conference. On May 29, President Kashkari—who dissented from the implicit easing bias in the April FOMC’s post-meeting statement along with Presidents Hammack and Logan—said that “it’s premature to conclude we need to be raising rates right away,” adding that “we need to keep watching the data and how the conflict in the Middle East unfolds before I want to make any adjustments.”

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in a panel discussion at the 2026 Bank of Korea International Conference. On May 29, President Kashkari—who dissented from the implicit easing bias in the April FOMC’s post-meeting statement along with Presidents Hammack and Logan—said that “it’s premature to conclude we need to be raising rates right away,” adding that “we need to keep watching the data and how the conflict in the Middle East unfolds before I want to make any adjustments.” 08:30 AM Cleveland Fed President Hammack (FOMC voter) speaks: Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack will speak on monetary policy in a moderated Q&A at the City Club of Cleveland. Speech text and audience Q&A are expected. On May 7, President Hammack said that “the statement we put out [at the April FOMC meeting] is that interest rates were on hold, but we have the signal in there that it’s more likely that the next move will be a move down,” adding that she thought “that was a little bit misleading given my view of where the economy is.” She also noted that in her baseline outlook, “interest rates will be on hold for quite some time.”

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack will speak on monetary policy in a moderated Q&A at the City Club of Cleveland. Speech text and audience Q&A are expected. On May 7, President Hammack said that “the statement we put out [at the April FOMC meeting] is that interest rates were on hold, but we have the signal in there that it’s more likely that the next move will be a move down,” adding that she thought “that was a little bit misleading given my view of where the economy is.” She also noted that in her baseline outlook, “interest rates will be on hold for quite some time.” 10:00 AM JOLTS job openings, April (GS 7,000k, consensus 6,857k, last 6,866k): We estimate that JOLTS job openings edged up to 7.0mn in April based on the signal from online measures of job postings from Indeed and LinkUp.

We estimate that JOLTS job openings edged up to 7.0mn in April based on the signal from online measures of job postings from Indeed and LinkUp. 10:00 AM BLS releases 2025Q4 QCEW data: The Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the 2025Q4 release of the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). In the April release for personal income, the Bureau of Economic Analysis noted that downward revisions to compensation through the end of 2025 reflected the incorporation of wage and salary data from the 2025Q4 QCEW, suggesting that the employment numbers from the QCEW are likely to again suggest downward revisions to nonfarm payrolls in the next annual benchmarking.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the 2025Q4 release of the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW). In the April release for personal income, the Bureau of Economic Analysis noted that downward revisions to compensation through the end of 2025 reflected the incorporation of wage and salary data from the 2025Q4 QCEW, suggesting that the employment numbers from the QCEW are likely to again suggest downward revisions to nonfarm payrolls in the next annual benchmarking. 05:00 PM Lightweight motor vehicle sales, May (GS 16.3mn, consensus 16.0mn, last 15.9mn)

Wednesday, June 3

08:15 AM ADP employment change, May (GS +125k, consensus +118k, last +109k)

09:00 AM Fed Governor Barr speaks: Fed Governor Michael Barr will participate in a moderated discussion at the Community Developers Bankers Association 2026 Peer Forum in Washington, DC. On May 5, Governor Barr said that “the longer [the war in Iran] goes on, the greater the risk that the inflation we are seeing in these prices becomes embedded in the economy, and then we have to worry more.” He also noted that “we are in a situation right now where we really need to wait and see to understand what direction [the conflict] is going.”

Fed Governor Michael Barr will participate in a moderated discussion at the Community Developers Bankers Association 2026 Peer Forum in Washington, DC. On May 5, Governor Barr said that “the longer [the war in Iran] goes on, the greater the risk that the inflation we are seeing in these prices becomes embedded in the economy, and then we have to worry more.” He also noted that “we are in a situation right now where we really need to wait and see to understand what direction [the conflict] is going.” 09:45 AM S&P Global US services PMI, May final (consensus 50.9, last 50.9)

10:00 AM ISM services index, May (GS 54.0, consensus 53.9, last 53.6): We estimate that the ISM services index edged up to 54.0 in May. Our non-manufacturing survey tracker increased slightly in May but remained below the latest ISM services reading (+0.5pt to 52.8).

We estimate that the ISM services index edged up to 54.0 in May. Our non-manufacturing survey tracker increased slightly in May but remained below the latest ISM services reading (+0.5pt to 52.8). 10:00 AM Factory orders, April (GS +5.3%, consensus +4.5%, last +1.5%)

02:00 PM Fed releases Beige book, June meeting period: The Fed’s Beige Book is a summary of regional economic anecdotes from the 12 Federal Reserve districts. The Beige Book for the April FOMC meeting period noted that overall economic activity increased at a slight to modest pace in eight of the twelve Federal Reserve Districts, with two Districts reporting little change and two reporting slight to modest declines. In this month’s Beige Book, we will mainly look for anecdotes related to how consumers and firms are responding to the increase in energy prices from the conflict in the Middle East.

The Fed’s Beige Book is a summary of regional economic anecdotes from the 12 Federal Reserve districts. The Beige Book for the April FOMC meeting period noted that overall economic activity increased at a slight to modest pace in eight of the twelve Federal Reserve Districts, with two Districts reporting little change and two reporting slight to modest declines. In this month’s Beige Book, we will mainly look for anecdotes related to how consumers and firms are responding to the increase in energy prices from the conflict in the Middle East. 04:00 PM Dallas Fed President Logan (FOMC voter) speaks: Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will participate in a moderated conversation at the University of Texas at El Paso. Moderated Q&A is expected. On May 1, in a statement explaining her dissent from the implicit easing bias in the April FOMC’s post-meeting statement, President Logan said that she was “increasingly concerned about how long it will take inflation to return all the way to the FOMC’s 2% target.” She also noted that “the conflict in the Middle East raises the prospect of prolonged or repeated supply disruptions that could create further inflationary pressures.”

Thursday, June 4

08:30 AM Initial jobless claims, week ended May 30 (GS 220k, consensus 211k, last 215k); Continuing jobless claims, week ended May 23 (consensus 1,778k, last 1,786k)

08:30 AM Nonfarm productivity, Q1 final (GS +0.6%, consensus +0.5%, last +0.8%): Unit labor costs, Q1 final (GS +1.7%, consensus +2.5%, last +2.3%): We estimate that nonfarm productivity growth will be revised down by 0.2pp to +0.6% quarterly annualized in the second release for 2026Q1. Since 2019Q4, labor productivity has grown at an annualized rate of 2.1%, a much stronger pace than the 1.5% average pace in the pre-pandemic cycle. We estimate that unit labor costs—compensation divided by output—will be revised down by 0.6pp to +1.7%.

We estimate that nonfarm productivity growth will be revised down by 0.2pp to +0.6% quarterly annualized in the second release for 2026Q1. Since 2019Q4, labor productivity has grown at an annualized rate of 2.1%, a much stronger pace than the 1.5% average pace in the pre-pandemic cycle. We estimate that unit labor costs—compensation divided by output—will be revised down by 0.6pp to +1.7%. 08:30 AM Richmond Fed President Barkin (FOMC non-voter) speaks: Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will speak in a fireside chat at the Belmont Country Club in Ashburn, Virginia. Moderated Q&A with audience is expected. On May 21, President Barkin noted that “with inflation above our 2% target for five years now, it’s worth asking whether the cumulative impact of so many waves risks loosening the anchor [for inflation expectations].” He added that he sees policy as “well positioned” to manage risks to both the labor market and inflation.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will speak in a fireside chat at the Belmont Country Club in Ashburn, Virginia. Moderated Q&A with audience is expected. On May 21, President Barkin noted that “with inflation above our 2% target for five years now, it’s worth asking whether the cumulative impact of so many waves risks loosening the anchor [for inflation expectations].” He added that he sees policy as “well positioned” to manage risks to both the labor market and inflation. 01:10 PM San Francisco Fed President Daly (FOMC non-voter) speaks: San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will speak in a conversation at the Bloomberg Technology Summit in San Francisco. Moderated Q&A is expected. On May 29, President Daly said that “there is no urgency to make a [policy] adjustment,” as “policy is in a good place.” She added that “we need to know when the war ends and how oil prices behave afterwards” before considering further policy changes.

Friday, June 5

08:30 AM Nonfarm payroll employment, May (GS +60k, consensus +89k, last +115k); Private payroll employment, May (GS +65k, consensus +89k, last +123k); Average hourly earnings (MoM), May (GS +0.4%, consensus +0.3%, last +0.2%); Unemployment rate, May (GS 4.3%, consensus 4.3%, last 4.3%): We estimate nonfarm payrolls increased 60k in May. On the positive side, layoffs remained low between survey weeks. On the negative side, the big data indicators of job growth we track slowed and we expect a 5k decline in government payrolls—reflecting a 10k decline in federal government payrolls that is partly offset by a 5k increase in state and local government payrolls. We estimate that the unemployment rate was unchanged on a rounded basis at 4.3% in May. On one hand, continuing claims declined further between survey weeks. But on the other hand, the May unemployment rate appears to suffer from modest positive residual seasonality (the unrounded unemployment rate has increased in each of the last three Mays by an average of 0.12pp) and the bar for rounding up to 4.4% is not high from an unrounded 4.34% in April. We estimate average hourly earnings rose 0.4% month-over-month in May, reflecting positive calendar effects.

We estimate nonfarm payrolls increased 60k in May. On the positive side, layoffs remained low between survey weeks. On the negative side, the big data indicators of job growth we track slowed and we expect a 5k decline in government payrolls—reflecting a 10k decline in federal government payrolls that is partly offset by a 5k increase in state and local government payrolls. We estimate that the unemployment rate was unchanged on a rounded basis at 4.3% in May. On one hand, continuing claims declined further between survey weeks. But on the other hand, the May unemployment rate appears to suffer from modest positive residual seasonality (the unrounded unemployment rate has increased in each of the last three Mays by an average of 0.12pp) and the bar for rounding up to 4.4% is not high from an unrounded 4.34% in April. We estimate average hourly earnings rose 0.4% month-over-month in May, reflecting positive calendar effects. 12:00 PM Fed Governor Barr speaks: Fed Governor Michael Barr will speak on supervision and regulation at the Kogod School of Business in Washington, DC. Speech text and moderated Q&A with audience are expected.

Source: DB, Goldman