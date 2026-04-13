Key Events This Week: PPI, Industrial Production, Q1 Earnings, Iran War

When it comes to the week ahead, clearly the Iran conflict will be the main focus, but there are a few other things to look out on the calendar.

First, the Q1 earnings season will start to kick off, with this week’s releases including several US financials. DB's equity strategists have a full preview, and they argue that the bottom up-analyst consensus for S&P 500 earnings growth accelerating into the mid-teens (16%) is justified by a favorable macro environment (full preview here). They expect growth to come in even stronger at 19%, with growth broadening across sectors, albeit clearly led by megacap growth and tech, along with the financials. In terms of this week’s releases, we’ll hear from Goldman Sachs today, BlackRock, JPMorgan and Citigroup on Tuesday, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, and Netflix on Thursday.

Otherwise, we have a few more data releases this week that will give us a fuller picture of how the global economy performed in Q1.

In the US, this week’s highlights include the PPI inflation reading, and economists expect there to be strong gains, echoing the uptick in the CPI last Friday. So for headline PPI, DB is looking for a monthly print of +1.0%, which would be the strongest since March 2022. And as ever, the focus will be on those components of the PPI that feed into core PCE, which is closely followed by the Fed.

A key highlight will be China’s Q1 GDP growth, with DB’s economists expecting that to come in at +4.6% on a year-on-year basis.

On the policy side, the focus will be on Washington DC, as the Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank are taking place over this week. So we’ll be hearing from a lot of officials around those events, including ECB President Lagarde and BoE Governor Bailey. Moreover, we’ll also get the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook tomorrow, and this week will be the last chance to hear from Federal Reserve officials, as their blackout period ahead of the April meeting begins on Saturday.

Courtesy of DB, here is a day-by-day calendar of events

Monday April 13

Data: US March existing home sales, Canada February building permits

US March existing home sales, Canada February building permits Central banks: Fed’s Miran speaks, ECB’s Guindos speaks, BoJ’s Ueda speaks

Fed’s Miran speaks, ECB’s Guindos speaks, BoJ’s Ueda speaks Earnings: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Other: The Spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, through April 18

Tuesday April 14

Data: US March PPI, NFIB small business optimism, China March trade balance, Japan February capacity utilisation

US March PPI, NFIB small business optimism, China March trade balance, Japan February capacity utilisation Central banks: Fed's Goolsbee, Barr, Paulson, Collins and Barkin speak, ECB’s Lagarde, Lane and Makhlouf speak, BoE's Bailey, Mann and Greene speak

Fed's Goolsbee, Barr, Paulson, Collins and Barkin speak, ECB’s Lagarde, Lane and Makhlouf speak, BoE's Bailey, Mann and Greene speak Earnings: JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Blackrock

JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Blackrock Other: IMF’s World Economic Outlook

Wednesday April 15

Data: US April Empire manufacturing index, NAHB housing market index, March import price index, export price index, February total net TIC flows, Japan February core machine orders, Italy February general government debt, Canada February manufacturing sales

US April Empire manufacturing index, NAHB housing market index, March import price index, export price index, February total net TIC flows, Japan February core machine orders, Italy February general government debt, Canada February manufacturing sales Central banks: Fed’s Beige Book, Fed's Bowman and Barr speak, ECB's Escriva, Schnabel and Villeroy speak, BoE's Bailey speaks

Fed’s Beige Book, Fed's Bowman and Barr speak, ECB's Escriva, Schnabel and Villeroy speak, BoE's Bailey speaks Earnings: ASML, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley

Thursday April 16

Data : US April New York Fed services business activity, Philadelphia Fed business outlook, March industrial production, capacity utilisation, initial jobless claims, China Q1 GDP, March retail sales, industrial production, home prices, investment, UK February monthly GDP, Canada March existing home sales, Australia March labour force survey

: US April New York Fed services business activity, Philadelphia Fed business outlook, March industrial production, capacity utilisation, initial jobless claims, China Q1 GDP, March retail sales, industrial production, home prices, investment, UK February monthly GDP, Canada March existing home sales, Australia March labour force survey Central banks: ECB’s account of the March meeting, Fed's Williams and Miran speak, ECB's Schnabel, Kazaks, Rehn, Kocher, Radev, Villeroy and Lane speaks, BoE's Taylor speaks

ECB’s account of the March meeting, Fed's Williams and Miran speak, ECB's Schnabel, Kazaks, Rehn, Kocher, Radev, Villeroy and Lane speaks, BoE's Taylor speaks Earnings: TSMC, Netflix, PepsiCo, Abbott Laboratories, Charles Schwab, Bank of New York Mellon, Tesco

Friday April 17

Data: Italy February trade balance, current account balance, ECB February current account, Eurozone February trade balance, Canada March housing starts, February international securities transactions

Italy February trade balance, current account balance, ECB February current account, Eurozone February trade balance, Canada March housing starts, February international securities transactions Central banks: Fed’s Barkin and Waller speak

Fed’s Barkin and Waller speak Earnings: Ericsson

Finally, looking at just the US, the key economic data releases this week are the PPI on Tuesday and the industrial production report on Thursday. There are several speaking engagements by Fed officials this week, including events with Governor Miran on Monday, Governor Barr on Tuesday, New York Fed President Williams on Thursday, and Governor Waller on Friday.

Monday, April 13

10:00 AM Existing home sales, March (GS -1.5%, consensus -0.8%, last +1.7%)

06:20 PM Fed Governor Miran speaks: Fed Governor Stephen Miran will participate in a moderated conversation at the Symposium on Building the Financial System of the 21st Century in Washington DC. Q&A is expected. On March 30, Miran said, "I think that [the funds rate] could be about a point easier, gradually done over the course of a year."

Tuesday, April 14

08:30 AM PPI final demand, March (GS +1.0%, consensus +1.1%, last +0.7%); PPI ex-food and energy, March (GS +0.4%, consensus +0.5%, last +0.5%); PPI ex-food, energy, and trade, March (GS +0.4%, consensus +0.4%, last +0.5%):

12:15 PM Chicago Fed President Goolsbee (FOMC non-voter) speaks: Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will speak at the Semafor World Economy Summit in Washington DC. Q&A is expected. On April 3, Goolsbee said, “Before the war, before we got the oil shock, I'd been on the optimistic side on rates. I believed rates could come down even multiple times in 2026, [but the energy shock] complicates that picture for me. If we're truly not going to see any improvement in inflation, to me that starts pushing these decisions off to 2027 at the earliest.”

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will speak at the Semafor World Economy Summit in Washington DC. Q&A is expected. On April 3, Goolsbee said, “Before the war, before we got the oil shock, I'd been on the optimistic side on rates. I believed rates could come down even multiple times in 2026, [but the energy shock] complicates that picture for me. If we're truly not going to see any improvement in inflation, to me that starts pushing these decisions off to 2027 at the earliest.” 12:45 PM Fed Governor Barr speaks: Fed Governor Michael Barr will speak on rural economic development at the Strengthening America's Economy through Rural Investment forum in Washington DC. Speech text is expected. On March 26, Barr said, “Given the considerable uncertainty about the potential effects of developments in the Middle East on our economy, as well as the other factors I mentioned, it makes sense to take some time to assess conditions.” He added, “Our current policy stance puts us in a good place to hold steady while we evaluate incoming data, the evolving forecast, and the balance of risks.”

Fed Governor Michael Barr will speak on rural economic development at the Strengthening America's Economy through Rural Investment forum in Washington DC. Speech text is expected. On March 26, Barr said, “Given the considerable uncertainty about the potential effects of developments in the Middle East on our economy, as well as the other factors I mentioned, it makes sense to take some time to assess conditions.” He added, “Our current policy stance puts us in a good place to hold steady while we evaluate incoming data, the evolving forecast, and the balance of risks.” 01:00 PM Fed Governor Barr, Richmond Fed President Barkin (FOMC non-voter), Boston Fed President Collins (FOMC non-voter), and Philadelphia Fed President Paulson (FOMC voter) speak: Fed Governor Michael Barr will moderate a fireside chat on strengthening America's economy through rural investment with Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, Boston Fed President Susan Collins, and Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson in Washington DC. On March 27, Barkin said, “With risks to both the labor market and inflation, and the outlook foggy, it felt prudent to hold rates and await more clarity on how we should be leaning to best support the economy going forward.” On the same day, Paulson said, “If inflation were at the 2% target, I would feel more comfortable being patient, keeping monetary policy on ‌hold and waiting to see if a hypothetical growth surge puts upward pressure on inflation. But if inflation is above 2 percent and has been for some time, I would be more cautious… I would be inclined to weight the possibility of overheating more heavily in determining appropriate policy.”

Wednesday, April 15

08:30 AM Import price index, March (consensus +2.2%, last +1.3%): Export price index, March (consensus 1.7%, last +1.5%)

Export price index, March (consensus 1.7%, last +1.5%) 08:30 AM Fed Governor Barr speaks: Fed Governor Michael Barr will participate in a conversation on consumer compliance supervision and regulation at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition Just Economy Conference in Washington DC.

Fed Governor Michael Barr will participate in a conversation on consumer compliance supervision and regulation at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition Just Economy Conference in Washington DC. 01:45 PM Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Bowman speaks: Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman will participate in a conversation on banking regulation at the Institute of International Finance Global Outlook Forum in Washington DC.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman will participate in a conversation on banking regulation at the Institute of International Finance Global Outlook Forum in Washington DC. 02:00 PM Fed releases Beige book, April meeting period: The Fed’s Beige Book is a summary of regional economic anecdotes from the 12 Federal Reserve districts. The Beige Book for the March FOMC meeting period noted that overall economic activity increased at a slight to moderate pace in seven of the twelve Federal Reserve Districts, with two Districts reporting no change and three reporting a modest decline. In this month’s Beige Book, we will look for anecdotes related to how firms are responding to the conflict in the Middle East, the evolution of labor demand, and firms’ expectations of activity growth for the remainder of the year.

Thursday, April 16

08:30 AM Initial jobless claims, week ended April 11 (GS 215k, consensus 214k, last 219k): Continuing jobless claims, week ended April 4 (consensus 1,805k, last 1,794k)

Continuing jobless claims, week ended April 4 (consensus 1,805k, last 1,794k) 08:30 AM Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, April (GS 10.0, consensus 10.0, last 18.1): 08:35 AM New York Fed President Williams (FOMC voter) speaks: New York Fed President John Williams will give keynote remarks at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. Speech text and Q&A are expected. On March 30, Williams said, “The conflict in the Middle East could result in a large supply shock with pronounced effects that simultaneously raises inflation.” He added, “This is an unusual set of circumstances, but the current stance of monetary policy is well positioned to balance the risks to our maximum employment and price stability goals.”

New York Fed President John Williams will give keynote remarks at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York. Speech text and Q&A are expected. On March 30, Williams said, “The conflict in the Middle East could result in a large supply shock with pronounced effects that simultaneously raises inflation.” He added, “This is an unusual set of circumstances, but the current stance of monetary policy is well positioned to balance the risks to our maximum employment and price stability goals.” 09:15 AM Industrial production, March (GS flat, consensus +0.1%, last +0.2%): Manufacturing production, March (GS flat, consensus +0.1%, last +0.2%); Capacity utilization, March (GS 76.3%, consensus 76.3%, last 76.3%): We estimate industrial production was unchanged in March, reflecting strong natural gas production but weak auto production. We estimate capacity utilization was unchanged at 76.3%.

We estimate industrial production was unchanged in March, reflecting strong natural gas production but weak auto production. We estimate capacity utilization was unchanged at 76.3%. 10:35 AM Fed Governor Miran speaks: Fed Governor Stephen Miran will participate in a conversation on global macroeconomics at the Washington Economic Festival in Washington DC.

Friday, April 17

There are no major data releases scheduled.

12:15 PM Richmond Fed President Barkin (FOMC non-voter) speaks : Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will speak on the economic outlook at the Citadel Directors Institute in Charleston, SC. Q&A is expected.

: Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will speak on the economic outlook at the Citadel Directors Institute in Charleston, SC. Q&A is expected. 02:00 PM Fed Governor Waller speaks: Fed Governor Christopher Waller will deliver the David Kaserman Memorial Lecture on the economic outlook at Auburn University. Speech text and Q&A are expected. On March 20, Waller said, “If things go reasonably well and the labor market continues to be weak, I would start advocating again for cutting the policy rate later this year.”

Soruce: DB, Goldman