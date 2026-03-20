Legendary Midwest Fast-Food Icon Spirals Into Bankruptcy

Another fast-food institution is fighting for its life as Byron’s Kitchen files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid a brutal wave of restaurant closures and restructurings sweeping the food industry, according to The Street.

The Chicago-based chain, a beloved local staple since 1975 and now marking over 50 years of slinging dogs, officially sought bankruptcy relief on March 16 in the Northern District of Illinois. Owner Mike Payne and the team behind Byron’s Kitchen Incorporated are using the filing to restructure crushing financial obligations while keeping the grills firing at their two remaining locations.

“As of 2025, the company maintains active operations at two primary locations situated at 1701 W. Lawrence Ave and 1017 W. Irving Park Rd," RK Consulting reported on X.

The chain even recently poured money into upgrades like new indoor heated seating, a clear sign they’re betting on survival rather than surrender.

“Byron’s goes a step further than [the] classic Chicago style hot dog where you have mustard, relish, tomato, onion, pickle, hot peppers, and celery salt,” Payne said of Byron’s. “We take it a few steps further with lettuce, cucumber, and green peppers to the classic ingredients of the Chicago-style hot dog, and that’s how we came up with the Byron’s hot dog. We call it a meal on a bun.”

The filing comes against a grim backdrop of big-name fast-food chains slashing locations left and right this year.

Wendy’s is gearing up to shutter 298–358 U.S. locations in the first half of the year alone after sales slipped, while Pizza Hut plans to close around 250 underperformers. Further more, Papa John’s is targeting roughly 200 locations this year as part of a broader cull.

“Restaurants that exist today may not exist in five years. They’ll be off the map,” bankruptcy attorney Daniel Gielchinsky told Fox 4. Additionally, consumers will “see a lot of restaurants with a decreased footprint. Small restaurants and mom-and-pop restaurants are going under too."

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