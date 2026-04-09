Marc Faber Vs Brent Johnson On What's After Iran War: Utopia Or Crash

As the dust begins to settle from the latest escalation in the Iran conflict, markets are left to grapple with a more complicated question: what comes next? Is this the beginning of a reset toward stability, another leg up in markets, and lower inflation -or- are the early stages of a broader economic unraveling tied to supply shocks, currency stress, and geopolitical fragmentation? Not to mention... is the Straight of Hormuz even open? Reports are that Iran is only allowing passage after a hefty payment in either cryptocurrency or Chinese Yuan.

Tonight at 7pm ET, longtime market commentator Marc “Dr. Doom” Faber squares off against Brent Johnson, with Adam Taggart of Thoughtful Money moderating.

Faber is an OG dollar bear while Johnson is critical of the “US Empire is doomed to fail” crowd.

Remember when KSA was going to pivot from the west to the BRICS…? https://t.co/N34E8RiY4S — Santiago Capital (@SantiagoAuFund) March 28, 2026

Nonetheless Johnson has warned, in a recent post on his research blog, that “rationing hits next. And the downstream effects...energy prices, manufacturing inputs, food prices...follow on a timeline that stretches months, not days.” He says consequences are largely baked in, as most ships take 10 to 45 days to reach their destination and are just leaving now.

“What’s actually happening right now is slower, quieter, and more consequential than anything in the financial press.”

Faber has consistently bashed paper money, in all its forms, as destined to fall to zero against the price of gold:

Where he and Johnson might agree is that it is unlikely for the Euro or the Japanese Yen to unseat the dollar. But could the Chinese Yuan or a basket currency put forth by BRICS? Especially if backed by gold (or advertised as such), might other countries begin making the switch?

Iran has long known the risks of dealing in U.S. dollar-denominated assets that may be frozen unilaterally. However, the country has also now learned the consequences of challenging U.S. (or perhaps more accurately in their case, Israel) regional hegemony. So, if more countries announced their intention to de-dollarize, would the American government strike such initiatives down by force a la Libya? And even if the U.S. tries, does it become too many impossible fires to put out? Global market forces could usher in a return to gold whether the Pentagon likes it or not.

Taggart, Faber, and Johnson will answer these questions tonight, here on the ZeroHedge homepage at 7pm ET.