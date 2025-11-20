Native-Born Workers Rise By 2 Million Under Trump To A New Record High, As Foreign-Born Plunge By 1.6 Million

One can debate how effective Trump has been in following up on his various campaign promises, but one place where he has been steadfast is reversing the Biden admin's disastrous labor policies which favored foreign-born workers (mostly illegal aliens) over native-born workers.

Today's jobs report, which had something for everyone, including forecast-busting payrolls offset by the highest unemployment rate in 4 years at 4.4% (driven by another jump in black unemployment), was indisputably strong when it comes to one thing: the rotation from foreign born workers to domestic ones.

To wit: in September, the number of native-born workers surged by 676K (after the August drop of 561K), while foreign-born workers dropped by 70K.

Now since the month-to-month changes are largely driven by seasonal factors, they don't convey the full picture. What does, is a longer-term study such as the one below, which shows that since Trump entered the White House and his policies started impacting the economy, the number of foreign born workers has slumped from a record 33.7 million in March 2025 to 32.1 million, a drop of $1.6 million. This has been offset by a slow but consistent increase in native-born workers which had been unchanged for six years since 2019 until the start of 2025, at which point it started to rise again, and has increased from 131.2 million in March 2025 to a new record high of 133.2 million in September.

As a reminder, right before the covid crash the number of foreign-born workers was about 28.7 million, and increased by a whopping 4.5 million under Biden, while the number of native-born workers was actually down, a decline which serious "economists" blamed on demographics, a lack of willingness to work, and anything else.

It turns out, the number of native-borns could have very easily gone up if only someone remove the massive overhang of millions of illegals flooding through the border and taking away jobs (at a massive paycut) which perfectly capable native-born Americans would have taken.