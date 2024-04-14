Over 1,300 Layoffs Hit Logistics Companies Across US

By Noi Mahoney of FreightWaves

Layoffs continue across the freight and logistics industry, with companies in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan and Texas announcing job reductions and facility closures over the past two weeks.

Universal Logistics

Warren, Michigian-based Universal Logistics is permanently shuttering two of its subsidiaries and laying off a total of 677 employees, according to notices recently filed with the state.

The layoffs are related to Universal-operated entities Logistics Insights Corp. and Universal Dedicated of Detroit, an auto parts warehousing and logistics facility. Both operations were in Detroit.

Universal Dedicated of Detroit’s closure will affect 230 truck drivers who worked from the facility. Logistics Insights Corp.’s closure includes 164 warehouse workers, 212 forklift operators, 26 dockworkers and 45 clerical employees.

Universal Logistics is a truckload transportation, intermodal and logistics provider across the U.S, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The company has more than 10,000 employees.

It did not provide a reason for the cessation of operations at the two entities in their state filings.

Officials for Universal Logistics did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FreightWaves.

Swissport Cargo Services

Global cargo handler Swissport Cargo Services recently announced it is laying off 235 workers at a cargo handling operation in Atlanta.

The layoffs, which are related to losing a contract with e-commerce giant Amazon, are expected to be finalized by May 22.

“We’re always evaluating our operations to better serve our customers and have made the decision to change vendors at Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport,” Sam Stephenson, Amazon spokesperson, told FreightWaves. “This will not impact customer deliveries in the Atlanta area.”

Amazon is working with incoming vendors to identify opportunities for impacted workers.

On Feb. 19, Swissport announced it was laying off 378 workers at a cargo handling operation at Newark Liberty International Airport. The job reduction was also related to losing a customer contract, officials said.

“Our customer has decided to change its service provider and to terminate the contract,” Swissport officials told FreightWaves. “To our great regret and as a result of this decision, all 378 Swissport employees at Newark airport will no longer be employed by Swissport.”

The Kroger Co.

The Kroger Co. recently announced it is cutting over 230 jobs and permanently closing delivery hubs in San Antonio and Austin, Texas, as well as Miami.

The facilities operated as part of the Kroger Fulfillment Network, an e-commerce grocery delivery service for residential customers. The layoffs include 198 delivery drivers.

“Despite our best efforts, including the support from new customers, learnings from other locations, and the incredible work of our associates, these facilities did not meet the benchmarks we set for success,” Kroger officials said in a statement to the media.

The facilities will permanently close by the end of May.

RXO Logistics

Transportation solutions provider RXO recently announced it is laying off 114 employees at a facility in Warren, Michigan.

The layoffs are from RXO Managed Transport, a subsidiary operating at 29755 Chevrolet Road. Company officials did not give a reason for the layoffs in a notice filed with the state.

Officials for Charlotte, North Carolina-based RXO told Crain’s Detroit Business that the layoffs were related to the loss of a customer contract.

The layoffs are expected to be finalized by May 31.

Nosco Inc.

Packaging solutions provider Nosco Inc. is closing a facility in Carrollton, Texas, and laying off 51 workers.

Company officials said the facility’s closure is related to the relocation of some operations to company headquarters in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

The Carrollton facility will close permanently by Oct. 2.

Ryder Integrated Logistics

Ryder Integrated Logistics is laying off 29 workers from a trucking facility in Romeoville, Illinois.

The job cuts, which are scheduled to be finalized by April 30, are due to the loss of a customer, according to state filings.

Ryder Integrated Logistics is a subsidiary of Ryder System, a Miami-based leasing, fleet management, transportation and supply chain solutions provider.