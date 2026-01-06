Perhaps We Should Actually Be Focusing On Fixing America

Authored by Michael Snyder via TheMostImportantNews.com,

After years of heading in the wrong direction, nobody can deny that the United States is facing overwhelming problems. So why don’t we focus on fixing those problems first? The truth is that we can’t do everything because our resources are very limited. U.S. households are more than 18 trillion dollars in debt, and the federal government is more than 38 trillion dollars in debt.

Even though we have literally stolen trillions upon trillions of dollars from future generations, our major cities are rapidly decaying, our infrastructure is crumbling, corruption is rampant, the middle class is shrinking, most of the population is struggling to even afford the basics each month, mass layoffs are happening all over the nation, our streets are teeming with hordes of drug addicts and homeless people, large numbers of Americans are selling images of themselves online just to make ends meet, and millions of others are living in their vehicles.

So why don’t we use what limited resources we have to fix our own problems?

If you don’t understand the point that I am trying to make, just go take a stroll through downtown Seattle.

The new mayor has decided that it will be her policy to allow people to openly do drugs in the streets…

Seattle’s new ultra-woke mayor has triggered chaos by ordering police not to arrest people doing drugs on the streets of the city plagued by crime and homelessness. Democratic socialist Katie Wilson, 43, was sworn in as the city’s 58th mayor on Friday. The progressive politician who co-founded the Transit Riders Union has already taken steps that concerned residents and law enforcement officials say will destroy Seattle.

The president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, Mike Solan, is warning that this will make the lawlessness in the streets of Seattle even worse…

‘We’ve all seen how our streets can be filled with death, decay, blight and crime when ideology like this infects our city, Solan continued in his statement. ‘Now with this resurrected insane direction, death, destruction and more human suffering will be supercharged.’ Lawmakers and residents have reacted to this news in horror, as the city already has a raging homelessness epidemic that they believe this lax drug policy will only amplify.

Once upon a time, Seattle was one of the most beautiful cities on the entire planet.

So what in the world happened?

Of course it isn’t just Seattle that has been transformed into a crime-ridden, drug-infested hellhole.

All over the nation, chaos reigns in the streets of major American cities.

In fact, last night a “hammer-wielding maniac” destroyed a bunch of windows at the Cincinnati home of Vice President J.D. Vance…

A hammer-wielding maniac who smashed four windows at JD Vance’s Cincinnati home has been arrested by the Secret Service after an overnight break-in. William DeFoor, 26, was charged early Monday morning with one count each of obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, criminal trespass and vandalism. Secret Service agents heard a loud noise at the home around midnight and spotted DeFoor running from the home, which is the secondary residence for Vance, his wife Usha and their three young children, who were out of town at the time.

Meanwhile, lawlessness also continues to run rampant in high places all over the country.

So what is being done about it?

After all this time, how many corrupt members of past administrations have been arrested and put in prison?

After all this time, how many corrupt corporate executives have been arrested and put in prison?

After all this time, how many of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates that also sexually abused young girls have been arrested and put in prison?

How can we tell the rest of the world how they should be doing things when we can’t even get our own house in order?

We have been getting hit by crisis after crisis, and economic conditions are steadily deteriorating.

In fact, we just learned that U.S. manufacturing activity has contracted for a 10th consecutive month…

US manufacturing activity contracted for a 10th straight month in December, a survey indicated Monday, pointing to a continued drag in sentiment from tariffs and trade policy uncertainty. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing index fell to 47.9 from November’s 48.2 reading, the lowest of 2025 despite modest improvements in employment and some other categories.

Our artificially-inflated stock market continues to hover near record highs, but at the same time the number of large corporations that are going bankrupt just continues to rise…

Between January and November 2025, at least 717 companies filed for Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to data from S&P reviewed by The Washington Post. That marks a 14% jump compared to the same period in 2024, and the most filings seen since 2010, the tail end of the Great Recession.

According to the Daily Mail, we are also seeing a very alarming surge in bankruptcies among small businesses too…

A frightening recession indicator is flashing red — and Americans can see it all over Main Street. Experts told the Daily Mail that a sudden surge in bankruptcies and store closures — hitting mom-and-pop shops, small restaurants, and local retailers — could be an early warning sign that the economy is starting to crack.

One expert that was interviewed by the Daily Mail is warning that this surge in bankruptcies is a clear indication that a recession is coming…

‘The little guys are going to start falling first,’ Joe Barsalona, a Delaware-based bankruptcy lawyer at Pashman Stein Walder Hayden, said. ‘A recession is coming. I agree with economists that the increase in small business bankruptcies is a canary in a coal mine.’

Of course many would argue that a recession is already here.

In recent months, I have written a lot about the mass layoffs that have been occurring all over the country.

Well, now Newsweek is reporting that over 100 companies have filed WARN notices for mass layoffs that will be taking place in January…

More than 100 companies have filed WARN notices indicating plans to lay off workers in January 2026, according to WARNTracker.com. The following companies have filed a notice.

I tried to warn my readers that a tsunami of layoffs was coming.

Now it is here.

The following is the full list of 119 companies that have filed WARN notices for this month…

AARP

AbbVie

Adams County Public Hospital

AeroFarms1526 Cane Creek

Amazon

Amentum

American Signature, Inc.

Apogee Architectural Metals

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Atkore Plastics Southeast

Augusta Sportswear, Inc.

Bechtel National Inc.

Best Dressed Chicken, Inc.

Blue Plate Oysterette LLC

Blue Shield of California

Bond 45 National Harbor Restaurant

Braga Fresh Foods, LLC

Building Materials Manufacturing LLC

BWW Law Group, LLC

Catalent, Maryland, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Clari Inc.

CNO Financial Group

Colonial Savings, F.A.

ColWyo Coal Company LP

CommUnify

Consolidated Hospitality Supplies

Corteva

CoStar Group

Couchbase, Inc.

CRST Expedited, Inc.

Dental Benefit Management, Inc.

Dillard’s Inc.

Dometic Corporation

DRT, LLC

DSV Air & Sea Inc.

enDevelopment Logistics, LLC

FedEx

FreshRealm

Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission

Galleher LLC

General Motors

Giesecke + Devrient ePayments America Inc

Gilead Sciences

Grand Lux Café, LLC

Great Floors

H&M Fashion USA, Inc.

HD Supply

Heibar Installations Inc.

Henkel Corporation

HRL Laboratories

Hudson

Huntington National Bank

Illumina

ImmunityBio

Inline Plastics

Institute of International Education

International Paper

Invincible Boat Company

Kloeckner Meals

Lakeshore Learning Materials, LLC

Louis Vuitton USA Inc.

Lumileds

Maritime Applied Physics Corporation

Marshalls of CA, LLC

Mattel

McDonald’s

MDWise

Meteorcomm LLC

Mettler-Toledo Rainin, LLC

Michigan Sugar Company

Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC

NIKE Retail Services, Inc.

Nordstrom Portland Rack

Ojai Valley Inn

Palo Verde Hospital

Panasonic Well LLC

Peraton’s Environmental Integration Services III

Post Consumer Brands, LLC

Presbyterian Home for Central New York, Inc.

Providence Health & Services

Rad Power Bikes, Inc.

RATP Dev and Midtown Group

Raytheon Technologies

Rebel Restaurants, Inc.

Red Run Corporation T/A Food Depot

Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama

Retail Services WIS Corporation

Revity, Inc.

Roads Express, LLC

Saddle Creek Logistics Service

SC Industrial Holdings, LLC

SDH Education West, LLC

SDH Service East, LLC

Shell Recharge Solutions

SLO Brewing Co. LLC

Smokin Bear LLC

Smurfit Westrock

Sodexo

Spirit Airlines, LLC.

Synopsys, Inc.

Takeda Development Center Americas Inc.

Terzo Enterprises Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory

The French Gourmet, Inc.

The Taubman Company

TJX Companies, Inc.

TransAlta

United Supermarkets

Van Law Food Products, Inc.

Verizon

Virginia Mason Franciscan

Warner Music Group

Wells Fargo

West Fraser, Inc.

White Coffee Corporation

WIS International

WWL Vehicle Services America, Inc.

That is quite a long list, isn’t it?

The American people are not stupid.

They can see what is happening, and one recent survey found that 52 percent of U.S. adults actually believe that a recession has already started…

According to the ARG data, 52% of Americans believe the economy is already in a recession, and 64% say it’s getting worse. These numbers suggest that many Americans are feeling the squeeze, even if official metrics don’t yet reflect a recession. Only 11% think the economy is improving. Just 22% rate it as excellent, very good, or good, while 73% call it bad, very bad, or terrible, showing a clear gap between public sentiment and political narratives about economic strength. Looking ahead, 60% believe the national economy will be worse a year from now, and just 16% say it will be better.

Yes, things are certainly bad now.

But they are not even worth comparing to what is further down the road.

So why don’t we use our limited resources to address the historic challenges that we are facing in our own nation?

If we love this country, we should try to fix it.

* * *

