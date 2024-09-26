Port Of New York-New Jersey Details Strike Operations Plan

By Stuart Chirls of FreightWaves

The second-busiest U.S. ocean container port urged shippers to wind down cargo business less than a week before a strike deadline set by union dockworkers.

Strike preparations are underway at the Port of New York-New Jersey, Port Director Bethann Rooney said in a letter to customers, offering details on operational plans during the stoppage.

The International Longshoremen’s Association representing 25,000 members in container and roll-on/roll-off services covered under the current master contract will walk off the job when the contract with port employers represented by the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) expires at midnight Oct. 1. The pact covers workers at three dozen ports from Maine to Texas handling some $92 billion worth of freight each year.

No contract negotiations are scheduled. Major issues are wages, benefits and port automation.

The union on Monday termed the latest wage offers “stingy” and disputed claims by USMX that the union is demanding wage hikes of more than 75% over a proposed six-year agreement.

Few details about any contract proposals have been made public. Neither the ILA nor USMX immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday.

“[I]t is important that you do everything possible to pick up your import cargo before close of business on Monday, Sept. 30 as there will be no opportunities to deliver any cargo once a strike begins,” Rooney said in the letter released Monday.

Rooney said the port plans to establish an Incident Management Team for the duration of any work stoppage but offered no immediate details.

“Export cargo will not be accepted at any of the terminals unless it can be loaded onto a vessel prior to Sept. 30,” Rooney continued. “Coordinate closely with your ocean carrier on any export bookings as cargo will not be accepted at the terminals for vessels scheduled to arrive after Sept. 30.”

Shippers should prioritize refrigerated containers and hazardous materials cargo, which will not be monitored or adjusted after next Monday.

“We expect heavy congestion toward the end of the week and on Monday, Sept. 30 as parties seek to remove containers from the terminal prior to the potential shutdown, so we recommend picking up your containers as early as possible this week and utilizing all available gate hours,” Rooney advised.

Terminal operators APM Terminals, Maher and Port Newark Container Terminal will have extended gate hours.

The last trains for imports and exports are scheduled for Monday.

The last CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) train will arrive at the port on Sunday. Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) earlier announced gate closures across a number of ports and said shippers should make alternate plans for moving hazardous, high-value and refrigerated international shipments, to avoid unexpected delays en route.

The port’s Truck Service Center will be closed for the duration of the work stoppage.