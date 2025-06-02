Recession? Atlanta Fed Hikes US Q2 Growth Outlook To Highest Since 2021

Having 'adjusted' their model for gold imports, and on the heels of ongoing calls from the 'establishment' that a recession is coming... because OrangeManBadEconomist, The Atlanta Fed has hiked its GDPNOW forecast dramatically higher (to 4.6% from +3.87% prior) after this morning’s releases from the US Census Bureau and the Institute for Supply Management.

That would be the best growth since Q4 2021...

The swing is being driven in large part by volatility on the import front (so expect some more 'adjustments'...

Additionally, the nowcasts of second-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 3.3 percent and -1.4 percent, respectively, to 4.0 percent and 0.5 percent.

We look forward to the likes of Liesman explaining to us why this is not real.. and just you wait and see what will happen next.